All Special Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go’s Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle crossover

With the newest Pokémon film, Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle releasing sometime next year for Western audiences, Niantic and Pokémon Go have officially launched a crossover event to promote the movie.

Starting on Dec. 14, players will encounter Jessie and James in Pokémon Go once more as you try to complete limited-time Special Research that will reward you with a Shiny Celebi encounter.

As with most major events, there is Special Research, new avatar items, Explorer Pikachu, and more. From Dec. 14 to 17, players will encounter Pokémon connected to the Secrets of the Jungle film more frequently, including the addition of Durant to the game and Shiny Rufflet.

If you plan on participating in the event, here is everything you need to know about the Secrets of the Jungle event and the Special Research tasks and rewards being added with it.

Step one

Transfer 10 Pokémon – 20 Ultra Balls

Catch 10 Grass-type Pokémon – Nuzleaf Encounter

Evolve three Grass-type Pokémon – Cottonee Encounter

Total rewards: Diglett Encounter, 500 Stardust, 1,000 XP

Step two

Play with your Buddy 10 times – One Poffin

Take a snapshot of a Grass-type Pokémon – Combee Encounter

Give your Buddy 10 treats – Cherubi Encounter

Total rewards: Pinsir Encounter, 500 Stardust, 1,000 XP

Step three

Defeat Jessie or James four times – Five Max Revives

Make five Great Curveball Throws – Hoothoot Encounter

Hatch three Eggs – Whimsicott Encounter

Total rewards: ??? Encounter, 500 Stardust, 1,000 XP

Step four

TBD