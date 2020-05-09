All Snubbull Limited Research Day Rewards in Pokémon Go

The fifth Pokémon Go Limited Research Day is going to launch May 9, with a focus on the Fairy Pokémon Snubbull.
This will be a direct tie into the Johto Throwback Challenge event going on right now, as the Johto native Fairy-type brings 20 pages of Research Tasks for players to complete, with each offering a minimum of three reward encounters.
Limited Research tasks will appear as Timed Research in the Today’s View menu rather than alongside the Research Tasks you would normally receive from spinning PokéStops. This will help you keep track of each page as you try to run the Snubbull gauntlet.
Here are all of the Snubbull Research Day tasks and rewards that will be available all day on May 9 as you work to complete the extra research and Johto Throwback Challenge.
Step one
- Power up Pokémon three times – Snubbull Encounter
- Catch three Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter
- Make three Nice Throws – Snubbull Encounter
Total Rewards: 10 Poke Balls, 200 Stardust, 300 EXP
Step two
- Transfer three Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter
- Catch three Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter
- Evolve three Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter
Total Rewards: Snubbull Encounter, 300 Stardust, 300 EXP
Step three
- Make three Great Throws – Snubbull Encounter
- Catch three Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter
- Take three Snapshots – Snubbull Encounter
Total Rewards: 15 Pinap Berries, 300 Stardust, 300 EXP
Step four
- Battle another Trainer – Snubbull Encounter
- Catch three Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter
- Use three Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter
Total Rewards: Snubbull Encounter, 300 Stardust, 300 EXP
Step five
- Give your buddy three treats – Snubbull Encounter
- Catch three Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter
- Make three Curveball Throws – Snubbull Encounter
Total Rewards: 10 Poke Balls, 200 Stardust, 300 EXP
Step six
- Make two Nice Curveball Throws – Snubbull Encounter
- Catch three Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter
- Catch one Fairy-type Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter
Total Rewards: 15 Razz Berries, 300 Stardust, 300 EXP
Step seven
- Use three Razz Berries while catching Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter
- Catch three Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter
- Evolve a Fairy-type Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter
Total Rewards: Snubbull Encounter, 300 Stardust, 300 EXP
Step eight
- Make three Nice Throws in a row – Snubbull Encounter
- Catch three Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter
- Catch a Normal-type Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter
Total Rewards: 15 Nanab Berries, 300 Stardust, 300 EXP
Step nine
- Use three Nanab Berries while catching Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter
- Catch three Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter
- Make three Curveball Throws in a row – Snubbull Encounter
Total Rewards: Snubbull Encounter, 300 Stardust, 300 EXP
Step 10
- Make three Great Throws in a row – Snubbull Encounter
- Catch three Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter
- Evolve a Snubbull – Snubbull Encounter
Total Rewards: 10 Poke Balls, 300 Stardust, 300 EXP
There is also a special Event Box available for 480 PokéCoins that will give players three Super Incubators, two Star Piece, three Incense, and 10 Pinap Berries. That bundle will be available until the end of May 9 when the Snubbull Limited Research Day is over.