All Snubbull Limited Research Day Rewards in Pokémon Go

The fifth Pokémon Go Limited Research Day is going to launch May 9, with a focus on the Fairy Pokémon Snubbull.

This will be a direct tie into the Johto Throwback Challenge event going on right now, as the Johto native Fairy-type brings 20 pages of Research Tasks for players to complete, with each offering a minimum of three reward encounters.

Limited Research tasks will appear as Timed Research in the Today’s View menu rather than alongside the Research Tasks you would normally receive from spinning PokéStops. This will help you keep track of each page as you try to run the Snubbull gauntlet.

Here are all of the Snubbull Research Day tasks and rewards that will be available all day on May 9 as you work to complete the extra research and Johto Throwback Challenge.

Step one

Power up Pokémon three times – Snubbull Encounter

Catch three Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter

Make three Nice Throws – Snubbull Encounter

Total Rewards: 10 Poke Balls, 200 Stardust, 300 EXP

Step two

Transfer three Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter

Catch three Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter

Evolve three Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter

Total Rewards: Snubbull Encounter, 300 Stardust, 300 EXP

Step three

Make three Great Throws – Snubbull Encounter

Catch three Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter

Take three Snapshots – Snubbull Encounter

Total Rewards: 15 Pinap Berries, 300 Stardust, 300 EXP

Step four

Battle another Trainer – Snubbull Encounter

Catch three Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter

Use three Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter

Total Rewards: Snubbull Encounter, 300 Stardust, 300 EXP

Step five

Give your buddy three treats – Snubbull Encounter

Catch three Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter

Make three Curveball Throws – Snubbull Encounter

Total Rewards: 10 Poke Balls, 200 Stardust, 300 EXP

Step six

Make two Nice Curveball Throws – Snubbull Encounter

Catch three Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter

Catch one Fairy-type Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter

Total Rewards: 15 Razz Berries, 300 Stardust, 300 EXP

Step seven

Use three Razz Berries while catching Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter

Catch three Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter

Evolve a Fairy-type Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter

Total Rewards: Snubbull Encounter, 300 Stardust, 300 EXP

Step eight

Make three Nice Throws in a row – Snubbull Encounter

Catch three Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter

Catch a Normal-type Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter

Total Rewards: 15 Nanab Berries, 300 Stardust, 300 EXP

Step nine

Use three Nanab Berries while catching Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter

Catch three Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter

Make three Curveball Throws in a row – Snubbull Encounter

Total Rewards: Snubbull Encounter, 300 Stardust, 300 EXP

Step 10

Make three Great Throws in a row – Snubbull Encounter

Catch three Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter

Evolve a Snubbull – Snubbull Encounter

Total Rewards: 10 Poke Balls, 300 Stardust, 300 EXP

Step 11

Power up Pokémon three times – Snubbull Encounter

Catch three Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter

Make three Nice Throws – Snubbull Encounter

Total Rewards: 10 Poke Balls, 200 Stardust, 300 EXP

Step 12

Transfer three Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter

Catch three Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter

Evolve three Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter

Total Rewards: Snubbull Encounter, 300 Stardust, 300 EXP

Step 13

Make three Great Throws – Snubbull Encounter

Catch three Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter

Take three Snapshots – Snubbull Encounter

Total Rewards: 15 Pinap Berries, 300 Stardust, 300 EXP

Step 14

Battle another Trainer – Snubbull Encounter

Catch three Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter

Use three Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter

Total Rewards: Snubbull Encounter, 300 Stardust, 300 EXP

Step 15

Give your buddy three treats – Snubbull Encounter

Catch three Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter

Make three Curveball Throws – Snubbull Encounter

Total Rewards: 10 Poke Balls, 300 Stardust, 300 EXP

Step 16

Make two Nice Curveball Throws – Snubbull Encounter

Catch three Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter

Catch one Fairy-type Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter

Total Rewards: 15 Razz Berries, 300 Stardust, 300 EXP

Step 17

Use three Razz Berries while catching Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter

Catch three Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter

Evolve a Fairy-type Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter

Total Rewards: Snubbull Encounter, 300 Stardust, 300 EXP

Step 18

Make three Nice Throws in a row – Snubbull Encounter

Catch three Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter

Catch a Normal-type Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter

Total Rewards: 15 Nanab Berries, 300 Stardust, 300 EXP

Step 19

Use three Nanab Berries while catching Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter

Catch three Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter

Make three Curveball Throws in a row – Snubbull Encounter

Total Rewards: Snubbull Encounter, 300 Stardust, 300 EXP

Step 20

Make three Great Throws in a row – Snubbull Encounter

Catch three Pokémon – Snubbull Encounter

Evolve a Snubbull – Snubbull Encounter

Total Rewards: 10 Poke Balls, 300 Stardust, 300 EXP

There is also a special Event Box available for 480 PokéCoins that will give players three Super Incubators, two Star Piece, three Incense, and 10 Pinap Berries. That bundle will be available until the end of May 9 when the Snubbull Limited Research Day is over.