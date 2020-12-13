All rank-up rewards for Pokémon Go Battle League season 6

Since starting on Nov. 30, Pokémon Go Battle League season six has been changing the way players focus on grinding their way to reach the new Rank 24 limit.

Most of the changes have already been laid out, including all 24 rank-up requirements and most of the general changes. But because the ranks have been expanded so much, the rewards for each rank have also been expanded now that there is a much longer road to reach the top.

There are varied rewards for every rank, with different encounters, items, and more, including Legendary Pokémon. If you plan to make the grind all the way up to top ranks and are potentially gunning for that elusive Rank 24 title, here are all the rewards you can potentially claim along the way.

This list will include both standard and premium track rewards, along with the first-time encounter reward players will receive. There are other potential encounters you can get as a reward if you have already claimed the initial static encounter, but those won’t be featured since there are a minimum of 12 different options per rank.

Rank Rewards

Rank 1

Bulbasaur encounter

Standard Premium 300 Stardust Mystery item Mystery item 900 Stardust Three Rare Candy Six Rare Candy 600 Stardust Five Charged TM

Rank 2

Chikorita encounter

Standard Premium 330 Stardust Mystery item Mystery item 1,000 Stardust Three Rare Candy Six Rare Candy 660 Stardust Five Charged TM

Rank 3

Treecko encounter

Standard Premium 330 Stardust Mystery item Mystery item 1,000 Stardust Three Rare Candy Six Rare Candy 660 Stardust Five Charged TM

Rank 4

Turtwig encounter

Standard Premium 370 Stardust Mystery item Mystery item 1,100 Stardust Three Rare Candy Six Rare Candy 740 Stardust Five Charged TM

Rank 5

Standard Premium Mystery Item Mystery Item Mystery Item Mystery Item Mystery Item Mystery Item Mystery Item Mystery Item

Rank 6

Charmander encounter

Standard Premium 400 Stardust Mystery item Mystery item 1,200 Stardust Three Rare Candy Six Rare Candy 800 Stardust Five Charged TM

Rank 7

Cyndaquil encounter

Standard Premium 430 Stardust Mystery item Mystery item 1,300 Stardust Three Rare Candy Six Rare Candy 860 Stardust Five Charged TM

Rank 8

Torchic encounter

Standard Premium 430 Stardust Mystery item Mystery item 1,300 Stardust Three Rare Candy Six Rare Candy 860 Stardust Five Charged TM

Rank 9

Chimchar encounter

Standard Premium 470 Stardust Mystery item Mystery item 1,400 Stardust Three Rare Candy Six Rare Candy 940 Stardust Five Charged TM

Rank 10

Standard Premium 750 Stardust 750 Stardust 750 Stardust 750 Stardust 750 Stardust 750 Stardust 750 Stardust 750 Stardust

Rank 11

Squirtle encounter

Standard Premium 500 Stardust Mystery item Mystery item 1,600 Stardust Three Rare Candy Six Rare Candy 1,060 Stardust Five Charged TM

Rank 12

Totodile encounter

Standard Premium 530 Stardust Mystery item Mystery item 1,600 Stardust Three Rare Candy Six Rare Candy 1,060 Stardust Five Charged TM

Rank 13

Mudkip encounter

Standard Premium 570 Stardust Mystery item Mystery item 1,700 Stardust Three Rare Candy Six Rare Candy 1,140 Stardust Five Charged TM

Rank 14

Piplup encounter

Standard Premium 600 Stardust Mystery item Mystery item 1,800 Stardust Three Rare Candy Six Rare Candy 1,200 Stardust Five Charged TM

Rank 15

Standard Premium One Rare Candy Two Rare Candy One Rare Candy Two Rare Candy One Rare Candy Two Rare Candy One Rare Candy Two Rare Candy

Rank 16

Chespin encounter

Standard Premium 700 Stardust Mystery item Mystery item 2,100 Stardust Three Rare Candy Six Rare Candy 1,400 Stardust Five Charged TM

Rank 17

Fennekin encounter

Standard Premium 730 Stardust Mystery item Mystery item 2,200 Stardust Three Rare Candy Six Rare Candy 1,460 Stardust Five Charged TM

Rank 18

Froakie encounter

Standard Premium 770 Stardust Mystery item Mystery item 2,300 Stardust Three Rare Candy Six Rare Candy 1,540 Stardust Five Charged TM

Rank 19

Encounter from the available encounter pool

Rank 20

Encounter from the available encounter pool

Standard Premium 850 Stardust Mystery item Mystery item 2,600 Stardust Three Rare Candy Six Rare Candy 1,740 Stardust Five Charged TM

Rank 21

Encounter from the available encounter pool

Standard Premium 900 Stardust Mystery item Mystery item 2,700 Stardust Three Rare Candy Six Rare Candy 1,800 Stardust Five Charged TM

Rank 22

Encounter from the available encounter pool

Standard Premium 900 Stardust Mystery item Mystery item 2,700 Stardust Three Rare Candy Six Rare Candy 1,800 Stardust Five Charged TM

Rank 23

Encounter from the available encounter pool

Standard Premium 900 Stardust Mystery item Mystery item 2,700 Stardust Three Rare Candy Six Rare Candy 1,800 Stardust Five Charged TM

Rank 24

Pikachu Libre encounter