All rank-up rewards for Pokémon Go Battle League season 6

Now with 24 ranks worth of rewards.

Image via Niantic

Since starting on Nov. 30, Pokémon Go Battle League season six has been changing the way players focus on grinding their way to reach the new Rank 24 limit. 

Most of the changes have already been laid out, including all 24 rank-up requirements and most of the general changes. But because the ranks have been expanded so much, the rewards for each rank have also been expanded now that there is a much longer road to reach the top. 

There are varied rewards for every rank, with different encounters, items, and more, including Legendary Pokémon. If you plan to make the grind all the way up to top ranks and are potentially gunning for that elusive Rank 24 title, here are all the rewards you can potentially claim along the way. 

This list will include both standard and premium track rewards, along with the first-time encounter reward players will receive. There are other potential encounters you can get as a reward if you have already claimed the initial static encounter, but those won’t be featured since there are a minimum of 12 different options per rank. 

Rank Rewards

Rank 1

  • Bulbasaur encounter
StandardPremium
300 StardustMystery item
Mystery item900 Stardust
Three Rare CandySix Rare Candy
600 StardustFive Charged TM

Rank 2

  • Chikorita encounter
StandardPremium
330 StardustMystery item
Mystery item1,000 Stardust
Three Rare CandySix Rare Candy
660 StardustFive Charged TM

Rank 3

  • Treecko encounter
StandardPremium
330 StardustMystery item
Mystery item1,000 Stardust
Three Rare CandySix Rare Candy
660 StardustFive Charged TM

Rank 4

  • Turtwig encounter
StandardPremium
370 StardustMystery item
Mystery item1,100 Stardust
Three Rare CandySix Rare Candy
740 StardustFive Charged TM

Rank 5

StandardPremium
Mystery ItemMystery Item
Mystery ItemMystery Item
Mystery ItemMystery Item
Mystery ItemMystery Item

Rank 6

  • Charmander encounter
StandardPremium
400 StardustMystery item
Mystery item1,200 Stardust
Three Rare CandySix Rare Candy
800 StardustFive Charged TM

Rank 7

  • Cyndaquil encounter
StandardPremium
430 StardustMystery item
Mystery item1,300 Stardust
Three Rare CandySix Rare Candy
860 StardustFive Charged TM

Rank 8

  • Torchic encounter
StandardPremium
430 StardustMystery item
Mystery item1,300 Stardust
Three Rare CandySix Rare Candy
860 StardustFive Charged TM

Rank 9

  • Chimchar encounter
StandardPremium
470 StardustMystery item
Mystery item1,400 Stardust
Three Rare CandySix Rare Candy
940 StardustFive Charged TM

Rank 10

StandardPremium
750 Stardust750 Stardust
750 Stardust750 Stardust
750 Stardust750 Stardust
750 Stardust750 Stardust

Rank 11

  • Squirtle encounter
StandardPremium
500 StardustMystery item
Mystery item1,600 Stardust
Three Rare CandySix Rare Candy
1,060 StardustFive Charged TM

Rank 12

  • Totodile encounter
StandardPremium
530 StardustMystery item
Mystery item1,600 Stardust
Three Rare CandySix Rare Candy
1,060 StardustFive Charged TM

Rank 13

  • Mudkip encounter
StandardPremium
570 StardustMystery item
Mystery item1,700 Stardust
Three Rare CandySix Rare Candy
1,140 StardustFive Charged TM

Rank 14

  • Piplup encounter
StandardPremium
600 StardustMystery item
Mystery item1,800 Stardust
Three Rare CandySix Rare Candy
1,200 StardustFive Charged TM

Rank 15

StandardPremium
One Rare CandyTwo Rare Candy
One Rare CandyTwo Rare Candy
One Rare CandyTwo Rare Candy
One Rare CandyTwo Rare Candy

Rank 16 

  • Chespin encounter
StandardPremium
700 StardustMystery item
Mystery item2,100 Stardust
Three Rare CandySix Rare Candy
1,400 StardustFive Charged TM

Rank 17

  • Fennekin encounter
StandardPremium
730 StardustMystery item
Mystery item2,200 Stardust
Three Rare CandySix Rare Candy
1,460 StardustFive Charged TM

Rank 18

  • Froakie encounter
StandardPremium
770 StardustMystery item
Mystery item2,300 Stardust
Three Rare CandySix Rare Candy
1,540 StardustFive Charged TM

Rank 19

  • Encounter from the available encounter pool

Rank 20

  • Encounter from the available encounter pool
StandardPremium
850 StardustMystery item
Mystery item2,600 Stardust
Three Rare CandySix Rare Candy
1,740 StardustFive Charged TM

Rank 21

  • Encounter from the available encounter pool
StandardPremium
900 StardustMystery item
Mystery item2,700 Stardust
Three Rare CandySix Rare Candy
1,800 StardustFive Charged TM

Rank 22

  • Encounter from the available encounter pool
StandardPremium
900 StardustMystery item
Mystery item2,700 Stardust
Three Rare CandySix Rare Candy
1,800 StardustFive Charged TM

Rank 23

  • Encounter from the available encounter pool
StandardPremium
900 StardustMystery item
Mystery item2,700 Stardust
Three Rare CandySix Rare Candy
1,800 StardustFive Charged TM

Rank 24

  • Pikachu Libre encounter
StandardPremium
900 StardustMystery item
Mystery item2,700 Stardust
Three Rare CandySix Rare Candy
1,800 StardustFive Charged TM