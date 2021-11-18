Legendary Pokémon have always been sought after, but encountering them has never been simpler in than in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

For the first time, Pokémon is introducing an area called Ramanas Park, where players have a chance to encounter Legendary Pokémon not previously available in the Sinnoh region. These include popular species like Mewtwo and Rayquaza.

To trigger these encounters, players will first need specific Slates and to take them to a location around Ramanas Park, where they can be used to trigger the encounter. Here are all the Slates currently in the game and their corresponding Pokémon.

All Ramanas Park Slates in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Not all of the Slates will be available for all players. Some of these will only be available to you depending on which game you are playing on. Here is the complete list, so you know exactly which legendary Pokémon you’ll be able to capture on your adventures through Ramanas Park.

Discovery Slate: Regirock, Regice, Registeel

Kanto Slate (Shining Pearl): Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres

Johto Slate (Brilliant Diamond): Raikou, Suicune, Entei

Soul Slate: Latios, Latias

Rainbow Slate (Brilliant Diamond): Ho-Oh

Squall Slate (Shining Pearl): Lugia

Oceanic Slate: Kyogre

Tectonic Slate: Groudon

Stratospheric Slate: Rayquaza

Genome Slate: Mewtwo

Distortion Slate: Origin Forme Giratina

There are still some Legendaries with undiscovered encounter methods, which could mean that more Slates could be added in the future.