All Psychic Spectacular 2022 Timed Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go 

It is time to view the future through the light as the Psychic Spectacular returns for a third straight year in Pokémon Go and brings with it a number of Pokémon capable of controlling unnatural powers.

The biggest addition for the event is Mega Alakazam making its Pokémon Go debut, appearing in Mega Raids from Sept. 6 to 12—and beyond.

In addition to the ‘mon with too many spoons and Deoxys appearing in raids, Ralts, Woobat, Munna, Gothita, Solosis, and more are appearing in the wild more frequently. Elgyem is among those potential encounters too, with it being available as a Shiny for the first time.

While Psychic Spectacular 2022 isn’t the deepest event in terms of content, there is plenty of research available for players to complete that will net a lot of Elgyem encounters. Shiny hunters rejoice, and here is the breakdown of all of the research tasks and rewards for the event.

All Psychic Spectacular 2022 Field and Timed Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

Field Research

Make five Curveball throws Elgyem encounter

Make five Curveball throws in a row Chimecho encounter

Spin five PokéStops or Gyms Baltoy encounter

Spin 15 PokéStops or Gyms Hypno encounter



Timed Research

Make five Curveball throws Elgyem encoutner

Make 10 Curveball throws Elgyem encounter

Make 15 Curveball throws Elgyem encounter

Make 20 Curveball throws Elgyem encounter

Make 25 Curveball throws Elgyem encounter

Make 30 Curveball throws Elgyem encounter

Make 35 Curveball throws Elgyem encounter

Make 42 Curveball throws Elgyem encounter



Total Rewards: Elgyem encounter, 30 Poké Balls, and 10 Great Balls.