All Pokémon UNITE teams qualified for the 2022 Pokémon World Championships

The team list for the $500,000 Pokémon UNITE global tournament that will take place at the 2022 Pokémon World Championships was finalized on June 19 following the end of the regional qualifiers.

The first Pokémon UNITE world event will run from Aug. 19 to 21 at the ExCeL London center and will feature 16 teams hailing from all around the world. Europe, North America, Korea, Japan, and Asia Pacific will have two representatives each, while regions such as India, Oceania, South America West, South America East, Central America, and Mexico were handed just one slot at the most prestigious UNITE tournament ever.

The Pokémon Company is yet to reveal the format for the event and its broadcast talent, but such details should be announced in the weeks to come. Not only this $500,000 event will be the first official tournament with players from all around the world, but it will also help decide which region has a better understanding of the game. UNITE was released in July 2021 and is a 10-minute MOBA game based on Pokémon.

All 16 Pokémon UNITE teams that will play at the 2022 Pokémon World Championships

Europe

Apprentice Unleashed: Zervas, Chelvin, Xante, GekkOkami, KlausVIII

Zervas, Chelvin, Xante, GekkOkami, KlausVIII Nouns Esports: Bruv, Redmaw, GyZ, Ghatlue, ADEsu23

North America

BLVKHVND: Slashcan, Overlord98, junglebook1, Kyriaos, Velo

Slashcan, Overlord98, junglebook1, Kyriaos, Velo IX Gaming: Retsu, Rhinne, Itsnudo, OG, Pikadiff

Japan

Secret Ship: Kyu, Yado, Akutagawa Rize, Piui, Yakou

Kyu, Yado, Akutagawa Rize, Piui, Yakou TGP ver 2.0: Takishima, Haruta, Mame, Ruin, Supercell

Korea

Eternity: Louis, Helo, Park Jam-jun, Divel, Sejun

Louis, Helo, Park Jam-jun, Divel, Sejun No Show: S4L, 1st Blossom, Wollon, Anpan!, Uchiha Sangtachi

APAC

No Lucario: Ice, Kst, raithe, dev, Solo

Ice, Kst, raithe, dev, Solo Renaissance: Kamiru, Yang, NT, Rebongs, Mevius

South America East

Xis: BabyMazo, Souto, FalbziN, GuizinN, LeL

South America West

QLASH: Shank, YanG, Tempo, Pipol, MNPAO

Central America

STMN CA: Solsticee, Zephi, Steven, Suun, Kira

Mexico

Mamitas Club: ELPREMIUMPR0, Donlux, Daniel do ob, JonaM96, Sherlock

Oceania

IClen: Sh3pathome, Currypuffs, UntamedTheG, Friffnz, Pengu

India