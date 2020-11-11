All Pokémon unable to be transferred from Pokémon Go to Pokémon HOME

Trainers can now transfer Pokémon from Pokémon Go to Pokémon HOME, but there are more restrictions on what Pokémon can’t be sent over than many players originally predicted.
The main bulk of non-transferrable Pokémon is made up of special event Pokémon with unique designs, such as costumes, hats, or other accessories.
From the incredible Armored Mewtwo all the way to the dozens of various event Pikachu, most of your Go exclusive event Pokémon won’t be able to make the journey to HOME. There are a few notable exceptions, such as most of the Ash Cap Pikachu, but outside of that, you won’t have much luck.
Here are all of the Pokémon confirmed to be non-transferrable between Go and HOME, broken down into event Pokémon and normal Pokémon that were also included on the list for various reasons.
Disabled Pokémon
Normal Pokémon
- Spinda
- Kyurem-Black
- Kyurem-White
Event/Special Pokémon
- Mewtwo (Armored)
- Bulbasaur (Halloween)
- Bulbasaur (Party Hat)
- Bulbasaur (Pikachu Visor)
- Venusaur (Clone)
- Charmander (Halloween)
- Charmander (Party Hat)
- Charmander (Pikachu Visor)
- Charizard (Clone)
- Squirtle (Sunglasses)
- Squirtle (Halloween)
- Squirtle (Party Hat)
- Squirtle (Pikachu Visor)
- Wartortle (Sunglasses)
- Blastoise (Sunglasses)
- Blastoise (Clone)
- Raticate (Party Hat)
- Pikachu (Original Cap)
- Pikachu (Party Hat)
- Pikachu (Santa Hat)
- Pikachu (Witch Hat)
- Pikachu (Summer Style)
- Pikachu (Fragment Cap)
- Pikachu (Flower Crown)
- Pikachu (Detective)
- Pikachu (Straw Hat)
- Pikachu (Mimikyu Costume)
- Pikachu (Beanie)
- Pikachu (Party Hat 2020)
- Pikachu (Clone)
- Pikachu (Safari)
- Pikachu (Flower Hat)
- Pikachu (Charizard Hat)
- Pikachu (Umbreon Hat)
- Pikachu (Rayquaza Hat)
- Pikachu (Lucario Hat)
- Pikachu (World Cap)
- Pikachu (Flying Pikachu)
- Pikachu (Pikachu Libre)
- Raichu (Original Cap)
- Raichu (Party Hat)
- Raichu (Santa Hat)
- Raichu (Witch Hat)
- Raichu (Summer Style)
- Raichu (Fragment Cap)
- Raichu (Flower Crown)
- Raichu (Detective)
- Raichu (Beanie)
- Raichu (World Cap)
- Nidorino (Party Hat)
- Gengar (Party Hat)
- Gengar (Halloween)
- Eevee (Flower Crown)
- Vaporeon (Flower Crown)
- Jolteon (Flower Crown)
- Flareon (Flower Crown)
- Pichu (Original Cap)
- Pichu (Party Hat)
- Pichu (Santa Hat)
- Pichu (Witch Hat)
- Pichu (Summer Style)
- Pichu (Beanie)
- Pichu (Flowers)
- Togepi (Flowers)
- Espeon (Flower Crown)
- Umbreon (Flower Crown)
- Wobbuffet (Party Hat)
- Stantler (Bells)
- Smoochum (Bow)
- Wurmple (Party)
- Kirlia (Top Hat)
- Sableye (Halloween)
- Shinx (Top Hat)
- Buneary (Flowers)
- Croagunk (Backwards Cap)
- Leafeon (Flower Crown)
- Glaceon (Flower Crown)