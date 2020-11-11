All Pokémon that will form change when transferred from Pokémon Go to Pokémon HOME

Some Pokémon will look a little different after you transfer them.

As predicted, there are certain Pokémon that won’t retain their forms when transferred from Pokémon Go to Pokémon HOME.

This mostly applies to Pokémon that take on certain forms when holding specific items, using their abilities to change, or in various weather conditions. Because Pokémon Go doesn’t have held items and allows for Pokémon to be captured in their various forms, those species will revert to their base forms once sent to HOME.

And unlike early rumors, this does not apply to Pokémon wearing costumes or that are from Go exclusive events. Those Pokémon can’t be transported to HOME at all unless they were made available in Let’s Go!, Sword and Shield, or in another event that is compatible with HOME.

Here are all of the Pokémon that will change forms once you transfer them to HOME and what changes you can expect from each of them.

Form Changes post-transfer