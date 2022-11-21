All Pokémon that evolve by trade in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet breathed fresh air into the Pokémon franchise with its new gameplay, open world, new opponents, and a new map.

This installment in the franchise keeps some of the old gems that made the series what it is, with Game Freak bringing in their own flavor to spice up the gameplay.

There are a ton of new Pokémon to collect, and a whole new Pokedex to fill. You’ll get your money’s worth in this edition of Pokémon and you’ll spend hours upon hours loving every moment of it.

With all these new Pokémon, there are a ton of different ways to evolve them. Players can use fire and water stones to get them into the next stage of their evolution, users can walk a certain amount of steps, or they can trade with a fellow Switch owner.

What Pokémon need to be traded to evolve in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

There’s a selection of Pokémon that require being traded to evolve. On top of that, certain items are sometimes needed to give them that extra boost. The first step is to find a trustworthy buddy who won’t steal your Pokémon. Once you’ve done this, you’re in business.

Here’s a list of all the Pokémon that require being traded to evolve:

Haunter

To evolve Haunter, all you’ll need to do is trade. Once you’ve done this, you’ve got yourself a Gengar ready to bolster your arsenal.

Scyther

You’ll have to hold a Metal Coat while trading Scyther. Once this is completed, you’ll have a Scizor.

Slowpoke

Slowpoke evolves by holding a King’s Rock and trading with a fellow Switch user. As soon as this is finished, you’ve got a Slowking king.

Remember to trade them back if you want your evolved Pokemon, otherwise, you’ll be out a Haunter, Scyther, and Slowpoke in your Pokemon Scarlet and Violet journey.