Pokémon TCG Trick or Trade BOOsters are arriving just in time for Halloween, with each pack adding pounds of cards to fans collections. Despite the original release set for Sept. 1, the packs made their way into stores a week ago. This early release has given fans plenty of time to see what cards these packs have to offer.

Pokémon has released countless packs since the 1996 Base set, with roughly four Pokémon TCG sets released a year.

For all those wondering what juicy collectable cards there are in the newest TCG pack, look no further:

All cards available in Trick or Treat BOOster packs

Ariados

Chandelure

Cubone

Darkrai

Dusclops

Dusknoir

Duskull

Gastly

Gengar

Gourgeist

Hatenna

Hatterene

Hattrem

Haunter

Lampent

Litwick

Mewtwo

Mimikyu

Misdreavus

Mismagius

Murkrow

Nickit

Phantump

Pikachu

Polteageist

Pumpkaboo

Sinistea

Spinarak

Trevenant

Zubat

What Holographic cards are included in Trick or Treat BOOster packs?

What TCG list would this be if we didn’t include the Holo cards for the Trick or Treat BOOster Pack?

Here are all the Holo cards available in these packs: