All Pokémon TCG Champion’s Path products and release dates

The new Champion’s Path expansion for the Pokémon TCG has finally gotten a release window for many products, including special editions, collections, and more.

This new set will include 11 Pokémon V cards with four new full-art variations, three Pokémon VMAX, and one full-art Supporter card. Some of the new Pokémon V in this set include Venusaur, Lucario, and Incineroar, while both Drednaw and Alcremie will get VMAX cards.

Most of the main Champion’s Path products will be released along with the full set dropping on Sept. 25.

Here are all of the different products you’ll be able to purchase from the Champion’s Path set throughout the rest of the year. More details about the full card list are expected soon.

Champion’s Path Expansion – Sept. 25

This new set will feature over 70 cards, including 15 Pokémon V, three Pokemon VMAX (Drednaw, Alcremie, and Gardevoir,) and 19 Trainer cards.

Champion’s Path Elite Trainer Box – Sept. 15

Image via Pokémon

This is a collection of products themed after the Champion’s Path set and Gigantimax Charizard. This Elite Trainer Box will come with a full-art promo card of Charizard V, 10 Champion’s Path booster packs, and accessories like card sleeves, dice, and counters.

Champion’s Path Collection (Dubwool V and Hatterene V) – Sept. 25

These are special editions of the set that come with both a foil promo card and foil oversize card of one of Dubwool V or Hatterene V. It will also include four Champion’s Path booster packs.

Champion’s Path Marnie Special Collection – Oct. 23

Image via Pokémon

This is another special edition for the set themed around Marnie, one of the main rivals from Pokemon Sword and Shield. This will include two Pokémon V promo cards (Morpeko V and Grimmsnarl V,) eight Champion’s Path booster packs, two collector’s pins, and a playmat.

Champion’s Path Pin Collection – Sept. 25 to Nov. 13

There will be six different Pin Collection boxes, each themed after one of six Galar region gym leaders. Each of the boxes will have a unique pin based on that leader’s gym badge and a foil card of their ace Pokemon.

Milo’s Turffield Gym, Nessa’s Hulbury Gym, and Kabu’s Motostoke Gym boxes will release at launch on Sept. 25. The remaining three, Opal’s Ballonlea Gym, Piers’ Spikemuth Gym, and Raihan’s Hammerlocke Gym, will drop on Nov. 13.

Champion’s Path Special Pin Collections

The remaining two gym leaders are the version exclusive ones that switch depending on if you’re playing Sword or Shield.

Bea and Allister from the Stow-on-Side Gym and Gordie and Melony from Circhester Gym make up the two different versions. These will come with Champion’s Path booster packs and the pins and foil cards for each of the gym leaders.

The Special Pin Collections will be dropping on Oct. 2.