All Pokémon Scarlet and Violet events and updates (December 2023)

New content continues to be added to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet through a range of different events, offering some huge bonuses and rewards when capitalized upon.

Events in Scarlet and Violet generally consist of two types, Tera Raid battles where you, and up to three other players online, work together to tackle fierce Pokémon that are newly added or have significant differences from their usual counterparts, and Mass Outbreak events that can boost your chances of finding Shiny Pokémon.

You can keep tabs on everything that is going on in the world of Scarlet and Violet below, including details of upcoming events to ensure you are never caught off guard.

You can see details of the current events in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet below, along with information on upcoming events.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet event schedule

Ongoing events

Dialga and Palkia are appearing in 5-star Tera Raid Battles in Scarlet and Violet from Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, to Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Each legendary Pokémon can only be caught once but the Tera Raid Battles are repeatable to obtain other rewards. Mass Outbreaks: Mass Outbreaks of Flabebe can be found in Paldea, Mass Outbreaks of Litwick can be found in Kitakami, and Mass Outbreaks of Milcery can be found in the Blueberry Academy—each which boosted shiny odds. This event ends on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.

Upcoming events

Mass Outbreaks of Delibird will feature the Blueberry Academy Terarium with increased Shiny odds. The event runs from Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, to Monday, Dec. 25, 2023. 7-Star Tera Raid Battle: Iron Bundle with the Ice Tera Type and Mightiest Mark will be appearing in 7-Star Tera Raid Battles. Blissey will appear in 5-Star Tera Raids with increased rewards. The event runs from Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, to Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023.

Mass Outbreaks of Paldea will appear in Paldea, Mass Outbreaks of Jangmo-o will appear in Kitakami, and Mass Outbreaks of Duraludon will appear in the Blueberry Academy—each with boosted shiny odds. The event runs from Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, to Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. Tera Raid Battles: Walking Wake and Iron Leaves will appear in 5-Star Tera Raid Battles. If you previously caught them, they cannot be caught again. The event runs from Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, to Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.

