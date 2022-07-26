All Pokémon in the wild and in eggs during the Pokémon Go Hisuian Discoveries event

The Hisuian Discoveries event in Pokémon Go will add several Hisuian form Pokémon to the game, and players will be looking to go out and grab up as many as they can during the event. Several other Pokémon will also have an increased spawn rate during the course of the event.

The Hisuian Pokémon to be added for the event are Qwilfish, Growlithe, Sneasel, and Braviary. Hisuian Voltorb will also be making an appearance in this event, but the Pokémon already existed in the game prior to the Hisuian Discoveries event.

The only Hisuian Pokémon that players will be able to find in the wild are Qwilfish and Voltorb. Growlithe and Sneasel will only hatch out of 7km Eggs, and Braviary will have its own Raid day for when it debuts.

Below is a list of all of the Pokémon that will have increased spawn rates during the event, which takes place from July 27 at 10am local time to Aug. 2 at 8pm local time. Also included are Pokémon that spawn from the 7km Eggs and Pokémon that are encountered when players complete Field Research tasks. Pokémon with an asterisk next to their name can be found Shiny.

All Pokémon in the Hisuian Discoveries event in Pokémon Go

Increased spawns in the wild

Zubat*

Ponyta*

Onix*

Hisuian Voltorb

Tangela*

Eevee*

Porygon*

Aipom*

Hisuian Qwilfish

Wurmple*

Kricketot*

Buizel*

Drifloon*

Bronzor*

Croagunk*

Panpour (spawns in all regions for the event)

Electabuzz*

Magmar*

Octillery

Gible*

Pokémon hatching from Eggs

Hisuian Growlithe

Hisuian Sneasel

Hisuian Qwilfish

Hisuian Voltorb

Pokémon available from Field Research tasks