All Pokemon Go Verdant Wonders: Rogue of the Jungle Zarude Special Research tasks, rewards, and Collection Challenge

Enter the jungle and get cracking on your tasks.
Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: Mar 20, 2024 04:44 pm
Zarude and Ash in Pokemon Movie Secrets of the Jungle
Image via Netflix

The Pokémon Go Verdant Wonders event is built on Pokémon you’d find in a forest appearing and the ability to catch the Mythical Pokémon Zarude. Some of that is tied to an $8 event ticket with exclusive gameplay bonuses, which includes the Rogue of the Jungle Special Research.

Running from March 21 to 25 at 8pm local time, Verdant Wonders will almost entirely center around that $7.99 event ticket and its offered bonuses. Purchasing said ticket is the only way to get Zarude as it appears for the first time in over two years in Pokémon Go—as it is the main focus of the Rogue of the Jungle Special Research. But that isn’t all you get with that ticket; you’ll also see more rare Pokémon spawning when you use Incense.

On top of things like the new Flower Crown Cottonee and Shiny Flabébé making their debut, the Rogue of the Jungle Special Research and a new Collection Challenge are available to complete during this event. You just need to know how both work before you can get your Zarude encounter.

Pokémon Go Verdant Wonders: Rogue of the Jungle Special Research guide: All tasks, rewards, and more

Zarude in Pokémon Go on a green and black background
Zarude is appearing for the second time during the Verdant Wonders event. Image via The Pokémon Company

All five pages of the Rogue of the Jungle Special Research are locked behind the $7.99 event ticket of the same name. It will only be available to purchase until March 25 at 8pm local time when the Verdant Wonders event ends. It can be completed at any point after you claim it

All Verdant Wonders: Rogue of the Jungle Special Research tasks and rewards page one

  • Complete five Field Research tasks
    • Two Silver Pinap Berries
  • Catch 25 Grass-type Pokémon
    • Seedot encounter
  • Evovle three Grass-type Pokémon
    • 20 Poké Balls

Total rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 10 Razz Berries, and two Fast TMs

All Verdant Wonders: Rogue of the Jungle Special Research tasks and rewards page two

  • Explore five kilometers
    • Two Golden Razz Berries
  • Catch 25 Dark-type Pokémon
    • Galarian Zigzagoon encounter
  • Evolve three Dark-type Pokémon
    • 10 Great Balls

Total rewards: 1,000 XP, five Hyper Potions, and two Charged TMs

All Verdant Wonders: Rogue of the Jungle Special Research tasks and rewards page three

  • Spin 25 PokéStops or Gyms
    • Two Silver Pinap Berries
  • Power up five Grass-type Pokémon
    • Cacnea encounter
  • Make an Excellent Throw
    • 10 Ultra Balls

Total rewards: 1,000 Stardust, five Revives, and one Incense

All Verdant Wonders: Rogue of the Jungle Special Research tasks and rewards page four

All Verdant Wonders: Rogue of the Jungle Special Research tasks and rewards page five

All Pokémon Go Verdant Wonders Field Research tasks and rewards

Field Research TaskField Research Rewards
Catch fivePokémonPoliwag encounter
Slugma encounter
Catch 15 PokémonPansage encounter
Pansear encounter
Panpour encounter
Explore 1km Vulpix encounter
Marill encounter
Cottonee (Flower Crown) encounter
Spin five PokéStops or Gyms100 Stardust

How to complete the Pokémon Go Verdant Wonders Collection Challenge

  • Catch a Bulbasaur
  • Evolve a Bulbasaur into Ivysaur
  • Catch an Oddish
  • Evolve an Oddish into Gloom
  • Catch a Hoppip
  • Evolve a Hoppip into Skiploom
  • Catch a Shroomish
  • Evolve a Shroomish into Breloom
  • Catch a Cottonee
  • Evolve a Cottonee into Whimsicott

Collection Challenge rewards: 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust, and Cottonee (Flower Crown) encounter

