All Pokemon Go Verdant Wonders: Rogue of the Jungle Zarude Special Research tasks, rewards, and Collection Challenge

The Pokémon Go Verdant Wonders event is built on Pokémon you’d find in a forest appearing and the ability to catch the Mythical Pokémon Zarude. Some of that is tied to an $8 event ticket with exclusive gameplay bonuses, which includes the Rogue of the Jungle Special Research.

Running from March 21 to 25 at 8pm local time, Verdant Wonders will almost entirely center around that $7.99 event ticket and its offered bonuses. Purchasing said ticket is the only way to get Zarude as it appears for the first time in over two years in Pokémon Go—as it is the main focus of the Rogue of the Jungle Special Research. But that isn’t all you get with that ticket; you’ll also see more rare Pokémon spawning when you use Incense.

On top of things like the new Flower Crown Cottonee and Shiny Flabébé making their debut, the Rogue of the Jungle Special Research and a new Collection Challenge are available to complete during this event. You just need to know how both work before you can get your Zarude encounter.

Pokémon Go Verdant Wonders: Rogue of the Jungle Special Research guide: All tasks, rewards, and more

Zarude is appearing for the second time during the Verdant Wonders event. Image via The Pokémon Company

All five pages of the Rogue of the Jungle Special Research are locked behind the $7.99 event ticket of the same name. It will only be available to purchase until March 25 at 8pm local time when the Verdant Wonders event ends. It can be completed at any point after you claim it.

All Verdant Wonders: Rogue of the Jungle Special Research tasks and rewards page one

Complete five Field Research tasks Two Silver Pinap Berries

Catch 25 Grass-type Pokémon Seedot encounter

Evovle three Grass-type Pokémon 20 Poké Balls



Total rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 10 Razz Berries, and two Fast TMs

All Verdant Wonders: Rogue of the Jungle Special Research tasks and rewards page two

Explore five kilometers Two Golden Razz Berries

Catch 25 Dark-type Pokémon Galarian Zigzagoon encounter

Evolve three Dark-type Pokémon 10 Great Balls



Total rewards: 1,000 XP, five Hyper Potions, and two Charged TMs

All Verdant Wonders: Rogue of the Jungle Special Research tasks and rewards page three

Spin 25 PokéStops or Gyms Two Silver Pinap Berries

Power up five Grass-type Pokémon Cacnea encounter

Make an Excellent Throw 10 Ultra Balls



Total rewards: 1,000 Stardust, five Revives, and one Incense

All Verdant Wonders: Rogue of the Jungle Special Research tasks and rewards page four

TBD

All Verdant Wonders: Rogue of the Jungle Special Research tasks and rewards page five

TBD

All Pokémon Go Verdant Wonders Field Research tasks and rewards

Field Research Task Field Research Rewards Catch fivePokémon Poliwag encounter

Slugma encounter Catch 15 Pokémon Pansage encounter

Pansear encounter

Panpour encounter Explore 1km Vulpix encounter

Marill encounter

Cottonee (Flower Crown) encounter Spin five PokéStops or Gyms 100 Stardust

How to complete the Pokémon Go Verdant Wonders Collection Challenge

Catch a Bulbasaur

Evolve a Bulbasaur into Ivysaur

Catch an Oddish

Evolve an Oddish into Gloom

Catch a Hoppip

Evolve a Hoppip into Skiploom

Catch a Shroomish

Evolve a Shroomish into Breloom

Catch a Cottonee

Evolve a Cottonee into Whimsicott

Collection Challenge rewards: 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust, and Cottonee (Flower Crown) encounter

