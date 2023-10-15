All Pokémon Go: Timburr Community Day Muscle Memories Special Research tasks and rewards

Get ready to do some heavy lifting during Pokémon Go’s latest Community Day event, which features the Muscular Pokémon, Timburr. This event features new Muscle Memories Special Research and plenty of event bonuses to boost your rewards.
Running from 2 to 5pm local time on Oct. 15, players will see Timburr spawning more frequently in the wild with boosted Shiny odds. This is the perfect chance to Shiny hunt a Timburr and train up a Conkeldurr too, since evolving a Gurdurr into its final stage during this event, or up to five hours after it ends, will get you a Conkeldurr with the Charged Attack Brutal Swing.
Those improved chances to encounter a Shiny will carry over to the event-exclusive, four-star Gurdurr raids that will run from 5 to 10pm local time after the event. Completing one of those raids will see Timburr spawn around that Gym for 30 minutes.
Just like every Community Day event, you can purchase the $1 Special Research Story, Muscle Memories, to get more encounters with Timburr and some bonus rewards. We have put together a full guide for that research and all of the other content featured during Timburr Community Day.
- All Timburr Community Day: Muscle Memories Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go
- All Pokémon Go: Timburr Community Day exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards
- Pokémon Go: All Timburr Community Day event bonuses
All Timburr Community Day: Muscle Memories Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go
Muscle Memories Special Research page one
- Make five Nice Throws
- 15 Poké Balls
- Catch 15 Timburr
- Timburr encounter
- Power up Pokémon 10 times
- 20 Timburr Candy
Total Reward: 3,000 Stardust, a Timburr encounter, and one Incense.
Muscle Memories Special Research page two
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- 10 Pinap Berries
- Catch 15 Timburr
- Timburr encounter
- Evolve three Timburr
- 30 Timburr Candy
Total Reward: 4,500 XP, a Timburr encounter, and one Star Piece.
Muscle Memories Special Research page three
- Make three Great Curveball Throws
- 15 Great Balls
- Catch 15 Timburr
- Timburr encounter
- Evolve one Timburr
- 50 Timburr Candy
Total Reward: 4,500 Stardust, a Gurdurr encounter, and one Rocket Radar.
Muscle Memories Special Research page four
- Claim Reward!
- 15 Ultra Balls
- Claim Reward!
- Timburr encounter
- Claim Reward!
- Two Silver Pinap Berries
Total Reward: 5,500 XP, a Conkeldurr encounter, and three Rare Candies.
All Pokémon Go: Timburr Community Day exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards
- Catch three Timburr
- Timburr encounter
- Five Great Balls
- Two Ultra Balls
- Two Pinap Berries
- 500 Stardust
Pokémon Go: All Timburr Community Day event bonuses
- Increased Timburr spawns and Shiny odds
- Triple Catch Stardust
- Double Catch Candy
- Double the chance to earn Candy XL after catching Pokémon
- Three-hour durations for Lure Modules and Incense
- Trades require 50 percent less Stardust
- Players can make two Special Trades on Oct. 15