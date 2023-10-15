All Pokémon Go: Timburr Community Day Muscle Memories Special Research tasks and rewards

Get ready to do some heavy lifting during Pokémon Go’s latest Community Day event, which features the Muscular Pokémon, Timburr. This event features new Muscle Memories Special Research and plenty of event bonuses to boost your rewards.

Running from 2 to 5pm local time on Oct. 15, players will see Timburr spawning more frequently in the wild with boosted Shiny odds. This is the perfect chance to Shiny hunt a Timburr and train up a Conkeldurr too, since evolving a Gurdurr into its final stage during this event, or up to five hours after it ends, will get you a Conkeldurr with the Charged Attack Brutal Swing.

Those improved chances to encounter a Shiny will carry over to the event-exclusive, four-star Gurdurr raids that will run from 5 to 10pm local time after the event. Completing one of those raids will see Timburr spawn around that Gym for 30 minutes.

Just like every Community Day event, you can purchase the $1 Special Research Story, Muscle Memories, to get more encounters with Timburr and some bonus rewards. We have put together a full guide for that research and all of the other content featured during Timburr Community Day.

All Timburr Community Day: Muscle Memories Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Timburr puts in work outside of battle too. Image via Niantic

Muscle Memories Special Research page one

Make five Nice Throws 15 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Timburr Timburr encounter

Power up Pokémon 10 times 20 Timburr Candy



Total Reward: 3,000 Stardust, a Timburr encounter, and one Incense.

Muscle Memories Special Research page two

Transfer 10 Pokémon 10 Pinap Berries

Catch 15 Timburr Timburr encounter

Evolve three Timburr 30 Timburr Candy



Total Reward: 4,500 XP, a Timburr encounter, and one Star Piece.

Muscle Memories Special Research page three

Make three Great Curveball Throws 15 Great Balls

Catch 15 Timburr Timburr encounter

Evolve one Timburr 50 Timburr Candy



Total Reward: 4,500 Stardust, a Gurdurr encounter, and one Rocket Radar.

Muscle Memories Special Research page four

Claim Reward! 15 Ultra Balls

Claim Reward! Timburr encounter

Claim Reward! Two Silver Pinap Berries



Total Reward: 5,500 XP, a Conkeldurr encounter, and three Rare Candies.

All Pokémon Go: Timburr Community Day exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards

Catch three Timburr Timburr encounter Five Great Balls Two Ultra Balls Two Pinap Berries 500 Stardust



Pokémon Go: All Timburr Community Day event bonuses

Increased Timburr spawns and Shiny odds

Triple Catch Stardust

Double Catch Candy

Double the chance to earn Candy XL after catching Pokémon

Three-hour durations for Lure Modules and Incense

Trades require 50 percent less Stardust

Players can make two Special Trades on Oct. 15

