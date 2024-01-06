The first Community Day of 2024 is here, with Rowlet headlining the event and appearing as a Shiny for the first time in Pokémon Go. This also means there is plenty of Special Research to complete if you want some extra goodies to pair with your new Decidueye.
Running from Jan. 6 to 2 to 5pm local time, players will have increased odds of encountering Shiny Rowlet as the Grass Quill Pokémon appears more frequently in the wild. If you evolve a Dartrix into a Decidueye during the event, it will know the Charged Attack Frenzy Plant.
Other event bonuses include double Candy and triple Stardust for catching Pokémon, trades costing 50 percent less Stardust, and three-hour durations for Incense and Lure Modules. And, from 5 to 10pm local time after the main event ends, you can also find special four-star raids featuring Dartrix that, once completed, will cause Rowlet to spawn more frequently for 30 minutes around that Gym. Those Rowlets will have the same boosted Shiny odds as regular Community Day encounters.
If you are interested in getting some bonus items and more encounters with Rowlet, you can also purchase the returning $1 Community Day Special Research ticket that will grant you access to the “Of A Feather” event-exclusive research.
Pokémon Go Rowlet Community Day: Full Research task and reward guide
All Pokémon Go Rowlet Community Day: Of A Feather Special Research tasks and rewards
Rowlet Of A Feather Special Research tasks and rewards page one
- Make five Nice Throws
- 15 Poké Balls
- Catch 15 Rowlet
- Rowlet encounter
- Power up Pokémon 10 times
- 20 Rowlet Candy
Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, a Rowlet encounter, and one Incense.
Rowlet Of A Feather Special Research tasks and rewards page two
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- 10 Pinap Berries
- Catch 15 Rowlet
- Rowlet encounter
- Evolve three Rowlet
- 30 Rowlet Candy
Total Rewards: 4,500 XP, a Rowlet encounter, and one Star Piece.
Rowlet Of A Feather Special Research tasks and rewards page three
- Make three Great Curveball Throws
- 15 Great Balls
- Catch 15 Rowlet
- Rowlet encounter
- Evolve one Dartrix
- 50 Rowlet encounter
Total Rewards: 4,500 Stardust, a Dartrix encounter, and on Rocket Radar.
Rowlet Of A Feather Special Research tasks and rewards page four
- Claim Reward
- 15 Ultra Balls
- Claim Reward
- Rowlet encounter
- Claim Reward
- Two Silver Pinap Berries
Total Rewards: 5,500 XP, a Decidueye encounter, and three Rare Candies.
All Pokémon Go Rowlett Community Day event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards
- Catch three Rowlet
- Rowlet encounter
- 500 Stardust
- Five Great Balls
- Two Ultra Balls
- Two Pinap Berries
Rowlet’s featured Community Day is among the first Pokémon Go events for January and is running alongside Lustrous Odyssey, which adds Dusk Form Lycanroc to the game for the first time.