The first Community Day of 2024 is here, with Rowlet headlining the event and appearing as a Shiny for the first time in Pokémon Go. This also means there is plenty of Special Research to complete if you want some extra goodies to pair with your new Decidueye.

Running from Jan. 6 to 2 to 5pm local time, players will have increased odds of encountering Shiny Rowlet as the Grass Quill Pokémon appears more frequently in the wild. If you evolve a Dartrix into a Decidueye during the event, it will know the Charged Attack Frenzy Plant.

Other event bonuses include double Candy and triple Stardust for catching Pokémon, trades costing 50 percent less Stardust, and three-hour durations for Incense and Lure Modules. And, from 5 to 10pm local time after the main event ends, you can also find special four-star raids featuring Dartrix that, once completed, will cause Rowlet to spawn more frequently for 30 minutes around that Gym. Those Rowlets will have the same boosted Shiny odds as regular Community Day encounters.

If you are interested in getting some bonus items and more encounters with Rowlet, you can also purchase the returning $1 Community Day Special Research ticket that will grant you access to the “Of A Feather” event-exclusive research.

Pokémon Go Rowlet Community Day: Full Research task and reward guide

All Pokémon Go Rowlet Community Day: Of A Feather Special Research tasks and rewards

Rowlet Of A Feather Special Research tasks and rewards page one

Make five Nice Throws 15 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Rowlet Rowlet encounter

Power up Pokémon 10 times 20 Rowlet Candy



Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, a Rowlet encounter, and one Incense.

Rowlet Of A Feather Special Research tasks and rewards page two

Transfer 10 Pokémon 10 Pinap Berries

Catch 15 Rowlet Rowlet encounter

Evolve three Rowlet 30 Rowlet Candy



Total Rewards: 4,500 XP, a Rowlet encounter, and one Star Piece.

Rowlet Of A Feather Special Research tasks and rewards page three

Make three Great Curveball Throws 15 Great Balls

Catch 15 Rowlet Rowlet encounter

Evolve one Dartrix 50 Rowlet encounter



Total Rewards: 4,500 Stardust, a Dartrix encounter, and on Rocket Radar.

Rowlet Of A Feather Special Research tasks and rewards page four

Claim Reward 15 Ultra Balls

Claim Reward Rowlet encounter

Claim Reward Two Silver Pinap Berries



Total Rewards: 5,500 XP, a Decidueye encounter, and three Rare Candies.

All Pokémon Go Rowlett Community Day event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards

Catch three Rowlet Rowlet encounter 500 Stardust Five Great Balls Two Ultra Balls Two Pinap Berries



Rowlet’s featured Community Day is among the first Pokémon Go events for January and is running alongside Lustrous Odyssey, which adds Dusk Form Lycanroc to the game for the first time.