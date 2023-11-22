All Pokémon Go Party Up Timed Research tasks and rewards

Some new party content to pair with the Master Ball's return.

The final Pokémon Go event of the Adventures Abound season is here and Niantic is hosting a Party Play celebration with encounters and Timed Research themed around the game’s newest mechanic and Paldean Pokémon—time to Party Up.

From Nov. 22 to 27, players will be able to encounter nearly every Pokémon introduced throughout the latest season of content, including plenty of Pokémon from Scarlet and Violet. This could be your last chance to get a guaranteed Fuecoco, Sprigatito, or Quaxly before they are no longer featured encounters.

As part of this event, new Party Play Timed Research is live that rewards players for using the game’s feature to play with friends in a group. There is also Field Research with rare encounters up for grabs and a set of Master Ball Special Research that you can start working on now too—so here are all of the research tasks and rewards involved with all of them.

Pokémon Go Party Up: All Research tasks and rewards and full event guide

Get your friends together for some easy research. Image via Niantic

Because the Party Play feature requires you to play with friends in person, the Timed Research for this event is only one page long. It will take you some time to complete, as every task is tied to doing something while in a party or completing Party Challenges.

All Party Up: Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Win three Raids in a Party Hisuian Growlithe encounter

Use five Supereffective Charged Attacks while in a Party Three Charged TMs

Catch 30 Pokémon while in a Party One Lucky Egg

Spin 30 PokéStops or Gyms while in a Party One Premium Battle Pass

Explore 3km while in a Party 2,500 XP

Complete three Party Challenges 1,000 Stardust



Total Reward: Wurmple (Party Hat) encounter, 2,000 Stardust, and 5,000 XP

All Party Up: Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Catch 10 Pokémon Quaxly encounter

Explore 1km Sprigatito encounter

Power up Pokémon five times Fuecoco encounter

Power up Pokémon 10 times Wurmple (Party Hat) encounter Hisuian Growlithe encounter Nosepass encounter

Spin five PokéStops 300 Stardust

Spin 10 PokéStops Two Revives Three Hyper Potions

Trade a Pokémon Gothita encounter Solosis encounter



All Special Research: Master Ball tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The next opportunity to finish a set of Special Research and collect a Master Ball is here, though this is not tied directly to the Party Up event and is no longer a Sesason-long Timed Investigation. You need to purchase this ticket for $7.99 before it is available.

Special Research: Master Ball tasks and rewards page one

Catch 300 Pokémon 6,000 XP

Use 180 Berries to help catch Pokémon 6,000 XP

Catch 60 Pokémon in a single day 6,000 XP



Total Reward: 7,500 XP

Special Research: Master Ball tasks and rewards page two

Catch 500 Pokémon 6,000 XP

Hatch 30 Eggs 6,000 XP

Make 100 Excellent Throws 6,000 XP



Total Reward: 7,500 XP

Special Research: Master Ball tasks and rewards page three

TBD TBD



Total Reward: One Master Ball and TBD

All Party Up event bonuses, encounters, and raids in Pokémon Go

All Party Up event bonuses

Five Special Trades can be made per day during the event period.

Get two bonus Candy for trading Pokémon.

Double XP for winning Raids

Trainers level 31 and up are guaranteed to receive Candy XL for trading Pokémon.

Showcases for Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly

All Party Up event encounters and raids

All Pokémon marked with an asterisk(*) can be encountered as a Shiny during this event specifically.

Increased wild spawns Gothita* Solosis* Morelull* Sprigatito Fuecoco Quaxly Lechonk* Nymble Pawmi Smoliv Tadbulb

One-star Raids Hisuian Growlithe* Nosepass* Dwebble* Klink* Lechonk*

Three-star Raids Rhydon Pelipper Gardevoir* Bombirdier

Five-star Raids Terrakion*

Mega Raids Mega Kangaskhan*



Since this is the final event of the Adventures Abound season, you only have a few days left to complete your seasonal content like the A Paldean Adventure Special Research or your other Master Ball content.