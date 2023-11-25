All Pokémon Go: Mareep Community Day Classic Special Research tasks and rewards

The final Community Day Classic event of 2023 is here, with Niantic putting the focus on Mareep before Pokémon Go enters its next season of content in December. That means one last normal set of Timed Research to complete for some extra rewards and encounters.

During this event, which runs from 2 to 5pm local time on Nov. 25, Mareep will be spawning more frequently in the wild with boosted Shiny odds. Evolving a Flaffy into an Ampharos between 2 and 7pm local time on Nov. 25 will also know the Charged Attack, Dragon Pulse. As for event bonuses, you will have Egg Hatch distance reduced by 75 percent and a three-hour duration for Incense and Lure Modules.

Just like with other Community Day events, a $1 ticketed Special Research is available to purchase. This will net you extra Mareep encounters and Candy with other goodies too like a Rocket Radar and XP. If you plan on being out for the entire three-hour event period, this is probably worth picking up, and here is everything you need to do to complete the entire Mareep Community Day Classic Special Research story.

Ampharos can be a powerful attacker, especially when Mega Evolved. Image via Niantic

All Mareep Community Day Classic Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Mareep Community Day Classic Special Research tasks and rewards page one guide

Power up Pokémon 10 times. 20 Mareep Candy.

Catch 15 Mareep. Mareep encounter.

Make five Nice Throws. 15 Poké Balls.



Total Reward: 3,000 Stardust, Mareep encounter, and one Incense.

Mareep Community Day Classic Special Research tasks and rewards page two guide

Catch 15 Mareep. Mareep encounter.

Transfer 10 Pokémon. 10 Pinap Berries.

Evolve three Mareep. 30 Mareep encounter.



Total Reward: 4,500 XP, Mareep encounter, and one Incubator.

Mareep Community Day Classic Special Research tasks and rewards page three guide

Evolve three Great Curveball Throws. 15 Great Balls.

Evolve one Flaffy. 50 Mareep Candy.

Catch 15 Mareep. Mareep encounter.



Total Reward: 4,500 Stardust, Flaffy encounter, and a Rocket Radar.

Mareep Community Day Classic Special Research tasks and rewards page four guide

Claim Reward. 15 Ultra Ball.

Claim Reward. Mareep encounter.

Claim Reward. Two Silver Pinap Berries.



Total Reward: 5,500 XP, Ampharos encounter, and three Rare Candies.

All Mareep Community Day Classic Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Catch three Mareep. 20 Ampharos Mega Energy. Five Great Balls. Two Ultra Balls. Two Pinap Berries. 500 Stardust.



If you want some extra Ampharos Mega Energy, the Field Research is free to complete and is a great way to grind. You can also use this as one last opportunity to finish your seasonal Special Research or maybe work toward getting another Master Ball.