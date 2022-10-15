All Pokémon Go Litwick Community Day Field Notes: Tricks of the Light Research tasks and rewards

Would you prefer a ghostly purple or pale blue candle to guide you to the spirit world? That is a question Pokémon Go players can ask during October’s Litwick Community Day now that the Ghost/Fire-type’s Shiny variant is available to catch.

The Halloween-adjacent event will run from 2pm to 5pm local time on Oct. 15 and feature the Candle Pokémon spawning more frequently across the board.

Some of the standard bonuses apply for this event, such as triple Catch XP, double Catch Candy, and double the chance for trainers level 31 and up to receive XL Candy from catching Pokémon will be active—along with the usual three-hour Lure Modules and Incensedurations. Trainers who evolve Litwick’s evolution Lampent into a Chandelure during the event, or up to five hours after it ends, will also receive a Chandalure that knows the Charged Attack Poltergeist.

Bonus Battle Raids will be running after the event ends from 5pm to 10pm local time, which means players who battle and defeat Lampent in Raids will see an influx of Litwicks in the surrounding area for 30 minutes following a successful battle. Community Day Shiny odds will apply to those encounters too.

There will be the usual Special Research ticket for sale for $1 that will grant access to an exclusive Special Research story, Field Notes: Tricks of the Light. Event-exclusive Field and Timed Research will also be live, and here are all of the research tasks and rewards tied to all three sets.

All Pokémon Go Community Day Field Notes: Tricks of the Light and Timed Research tasks and rewards￼

Community Day Ticketed Special Research

Field Notes: Tricks of the Light page one

Power up a Pokémon 10 times 15 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Litwick Litwick encounter

Make five Nice Throws 20 Litwick Candy



Total Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, Litwick encounter, and one Incense

Field Notes: Tricks of the Light page two

Catch 15 Litwick 30 Litwick Candy

Transfer 10 Pokémon Lampent encounter

Evolve three Litwick 10 Pinap Berries



Total Rewards: 1,500 XP, Litwick encounter, and one Lure Module

Field Notes: Tricks of the Light page three

Make three Great Curveball Throws 50 Litwick Candy

Evolve one Lampent One Lucky Egg

Transfer 10 Pokémon 15 Great Balls



Total Rewards: 2,500 XP, one Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls

Field Notes: Tricks of the Light page four

Claim Reward Two Silver Pinap Berries

Claim Reward Litwick encounter

Claim Reward 3,500 XP



Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, Chandelure encounter, and three Rare Candy

Event-exclusive Field Research

Catch three Litwick Litwick encounter Five Great Balls One Golden Razz Berry Two Ultra Balls Two Pinap Berries 500 Stardust



Event-exclusive Timed Research

Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon One Unova Stone

Catch five Litwick One Unova Stone

Make five Nice Throws One Unova Stone



Total Rewards: One Unova Stone