All Pokémon Go Litwick Community Day Field Notes: Tricks of the Light Research tasks and rewards

Would you prefer a ghostly purple or pale blue candle to guide you to the spirit world? That is a question Pokémon Go players can ask during October’s Litwick Community Day now that the Ghost/Fire-type’s Shiny variant is available to catch.
The Halloween-adjacent event will run from 2pm to 5pm local time on Oct. 15 and feature the Candle Pokémon spawning more frequently across the board.
Some of the standard bonuses apply for this event, such as triple Catch XP, double Catch Candy, and double the chance for trainers level 31 and up to receive XL Candy from catching Pokémon will be active—along with the usual three-hour Lure Modules and Incensedurations. Trainers who evolve Litwick’s evolution Lampent into a Chandelure during the event, or up to five hours after it ends, will also receive a Chandalure that knows the Charged Attack Poltergeist.
Bonus Battle Raids will be running after the event ends from 5pm to 10pm local time, which means players who battle and defeat Lampent in Raids will see an influx of Litwicks in the surrounding area for 30 minutes following a successful battle. Community Day Shiny odds will apply to those encounters too.
There will be the usual Special Research ticket for sale for $1 that will grant access to an exclusive Special Research story, Field Notes: Tricks of the Light. Event-exclusive Field and Timed Research will also be live, and here are all of the research tasks and rewards tied to all three sets.
All Pokémon Go Community Day Field Notes: Tricks of the Light and Timed Research tasks and rewards￼
Community Day Ticketed Special Research
Field Notes: Tricks of the Light page one
- Power up a Pokémon 10 times
- 15 Poké Balls
- Catch 15 Litwick
- Litwick encounter
- Make five Nice Throws
- 20 Litwick Candy
Total Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, Litwick encounter, and one Incense
Field Notes: Tricks of the Light page two
- Catch 15 Litwick
- 30 Litwick Candy
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- Lampent encounter
- Evolve three Litwick
- 10 Pinap Berries
Total Rewards: 1,500 XP, Litwick encounter, and one Lure Module
Field Notes: Tricks of the Light page three
- Make three Great Curveball Throws
- 50 Litwick Candy
- Evolve one Lampent
- One Lucky Egg
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- 15 Great Balls
Total Rewards: 2,500 XP, one Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls
Field Notes: Tricks of the Light page four
- Claim Reward
- Two Silver Pinap Berries
- Claim Reward
- Litwick encounter
- Claim Reward
- 3,500 XP
Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, Chandelure encounter, and three Rare Candy
Event-exclusive Field Research
- Catch three Litwick
- Litwick encounter
- Five Great Balls
- One Golden Razz Berry
- Two Ultra Balls
- Two Pinap Berries
- 500 Stardust
Event-exclusive Timed Research
- Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon
- One Unova Stone
- Catch five Litwick
- One Unova Stone
- Make five Nice Throws
- One Unova Stone
Total Rewards: One Unova Stone