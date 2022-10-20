Part I, Part II, but they never made it through the trials of Part III.

The time for tricks, treats, and special encounters has arrived in Pokémon Go, with players around the world now able to enjoy the haunting festivities of the Halloween Event 2022.

Split into two parts between Oct. 20 and Nov. 1, players will have plenty of event bonuses, increased encounters with rare Pokémon, and Special Research to enjoy. This includes Spooky Festival Vulpix, Gengar, Pumpkaboo, and a few new Shiny Pokémon like Noibat and Galarian Yamask.

Mega Bannette will debut in Mega Raids during this time, with Giratina appearing in its Origin Former for a limited time too during five-star raids.

The varied types of research will likely be what pulls the most attention from players interested in the event, but there is a twist this year.

Despite having free Field and Special Research options, there will also be a set of $1 and $5 Timed Research tickets available to purchase. These will give players access to boosted encounters with Yamask and increased Candy bonuses in the $1 option or additional Halloween-themed tasks, an exclusive avatar pose, and a rare Pokémon encounter with the $5 ticket.

Regardless of how you plan on playing during the event, here are all of the research tasks and rewards for every available option.

All Pokémon Go Halloween Event 2022 Mysterious Masks Timed Research tasks and rewards

Pokémon Go Yamask Timed Research ($1)

Yamask Timed Research page one

Catch one Ghost-type Pokémon Yamask encounter

Catch five Ghost-type Pokémon Yamask encounter

Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokémon Yamask encounter

Catch 15 Ghost-type Pokémon Yamask encounter

Catch 20 Ghost-type Pokémon Yamask encounter

Catch 25 Ghost-type Pokémon Yamask encounter

Catch 30 Ghost-type Pokémon Yamask encounter



Total Rewards: Yamask encounter

Yamask Timed Research page two

Catch one Ghost-type Pokémon Galarian Yamask encounter

Catch five Ghost-type Pokémon Galarian Yamask encounter

Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokémon Galarian Yamask encounter

Catch 15 Ghost-type Pokémon Galarian Yamask encounter

Catch 20 Ghost-type Pokémon Galarian Yamask encounter

Catch 25 Ghost-type Pokémon Galarian Yamask encounter

Catch 30 Ghost-type Pokémon Galarian Yamask encounter



Total Rewards: Galarian Yamask encounter

Pokémon Go Halloween 2022 Timed Research ($5)

Halloween Timed Research page one

Walk 2km Spinarak encounter

Catch 10 Pokémon Joltik encounter

Catch seven Ghost-type Pokémon Dewpider encounter



Total Rewards: Ariados encounter and one Incense

Halloween Timed Research page two

Walk 2km Zubat encounter

Transfer 10 Pokémon Woobat encounter

Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokémon Gligar encounter



Total Rewards: Golbat encounter and one Egg Incubator

Halloween Timed Research page three

Walk 2km Purrloin encounter

Send seven Gifts to Friends Litten encounter

Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokémon Sneasel encounter



Total Rewards: Umbreon encounter and one Egg Incubator

Halloween Timed Research page four

Hatch an Egg SpinYamask encounter

Make 9 Curveball Throws Duskull encounter

Catch 13 Ghost-type Pokémon Galarian Yamask encounter



Total Rewards: Spiritomb encounter and Lantern Avatar Pose

Pokémon Go Mysterious Masks Special Research

Mysterious Masks page one

Catch 40 Ghost-type Pokémon 1,313 Stardust

Make nine Curveball Throws Yamask encounter

Mike 49 Nice Throws Nine Ultra Balls



Total Rewards: Galarian Yamask encounter, 4,900 XP, and 490 Stardust

Mysterious Masks page two

Catch 40 Ghost-type Pokémon 1,313 Stardust

Earn nine Hearts with your Buddy Yamask encounter

Send 13 Gifts to Friends 40 Great Balls



Total Rewards: Galarian Yamask encounter, 4,900 XP, and 490 Stardust

Mysterious Masks page three

Claim Reward 49 XP

Claim Reward 490 XP

Claim Reward 4,900 XP



Total Rewards: Galarian Yamask encounter,49 Yamask Candy, and 490 Stardust

Pokémon Go Halloween 2022 event-exclusive Field Research