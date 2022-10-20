The time for tricks, treats, and special encounters has arrived in Pokémon Go, with players around the world now able to enjoy the haunting festivities of the Halloween Event 2022.
Split into two parts between Oct. 20 and Nov. 1, players will have plenty of event bonuses, increased encounters with rare Pokémon, and Special Research to enjoy. This includes Spooky Festival Vulpix, Gengar, Pumpkaboo, and a few new Shiny Pokémon like Noibat and Galarian Yamask.
Mega Bannette will debut in Mega Raids during this time, with Giratina appearing in its Origin Former for a limited time too during five-star raids.
The varied types of research will likely be what pulls the most attention from players interested in the event, but there is a twist this year.
Despite having free Field and Special Research options, there will also be a set of $1 and $5 Timed Research tickets available to purchase. These will give players access to boosted encounters with Yamask and increased Candy bonuses in the $1 option or additional Halloween-themed tasks, an exclusive avatar pose, and a rare Pokémon encounter with the $5 ticket.
Regardless of how you plan on playing during the event, here are all of the research tasks and rewards for every available option.
All Pokémon Go Halloween Event 2022 Mysterious Masks Timed Research tasks and rewards
Pokémon Go Yamask Timed Research ($1)
Yamask Timed Research page one
- Catch one Ghost-type Pokémon
- Yamask encounter
- Catch five Ghost-type Pokémon
- Yamask encounter
- Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokémon
- Yamask encounter
- Catch 15 Ghost-type Pokémon
- Yamask encounter
- Catch 20 Ghost-type Pokémon
- Yamask encounter
- Catch 25 Ghost-type Pokémon
- Yamask encounter
- Catch 30 Ghost-type Pokémon
- Yamask encounter
Total Rewards: Yamask encounter
Yamask Timed Research page two
- Catch one Ghost-type Pokémon
- Galarian Yamask encounter
- Catch five Ghost-type Pokémon
- Galarian Yamask encounter
- Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokémon
- Galarian Yamask encounter
- Catch 15 Ghost-type Pokémon
- Galarian Yamask encounter
- Catch 20 Ghost-type Pokémon
- Galarian Yamask encounter
- Catch 25 Ghost-type Pokémon
- Galarian Yamask encounter
- Catch 30 Ghost-type Pokémon
- Galarian Yamask encounter
Total Rewards: Galarian Yamask encounter
Pokémon Go Halloween 2022 Timed Research ($5)
Halloween Timed Research page one
- Walk 2km
- Spinarak encounter
- Catch 10 Pokémon
- Joltik encounter
- Catch seven Ghost-type Pokémon
- Dewpider encounter
Total Rewards: Ariados encounter and one Incense
Halloween Timed Research page two
- Walk 2km
- Zubat encounter
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- Woobat encounter
- Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokémon
- Gligar encounter
Total Rewards: Golbat encounter and one Egg Incubator
Halloween Timed Research page three
- Walk 2km
- Purrloin encounter
- Send seven Gifts to Friends
- Litten encounter
- Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokémon
- Sneasel encounter
Total Rewards: Umbreon encounter and one Egg Incubator
Halloween Timed Research page four
- Hatch an Egg
- SpinYamask encounter
- Make 9 Curveball Throws
- Duskull encounter
- Catch 13 Ghost-type Pokémon
- Galarian Yamask encounter
Total Rewards: Spiritomb encounter and Lantern Avatar Pose
Pokémon Go Mysterious Masks Special Research
Mysterious Masks page one
- Catch 40 Ghost-type Pokémon
- 1,313 Stardust
- Make nine Curveball Throws
- Yamask encounter
- Mike 49 Nice Throws
- Nine Ultra Balls
Total Rewards: Galarian Yamask encounter, 4,900 XP, and 490 Stardust
Mysterious Masks page two
- Catch 40 Ghost-type Pokémon
- 1,313 Stardust
- Earn nine Hearts with your Buddy
- Yamask encounter
- Send 13 Gifts to Friends
- 40 Great Balls
Total Rewards: Galarian Yamask encounter, 4,900 XP, and 490 Stardust
Mysterious Masks page three
- Claim Reward
- 49 XP
- Claim Reward
- 490 XP
- Claim Reward
- 4,900 XP
Total Rewards: Galarian Yamask encounter,49 Yamask Candy, and 490 Stardust
Pokémon Go Halloween 2022 event-exclusive Field Research
- Catch five Ghost-type Pokémon
- Duskull encounter
- Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokémon
- Yamask encounter
- Catch 25 Ghost-type Pokémon
- Galarian Yamask
- Spin five PokéStops or Gyms
- 20 Gengar Mega Energy
- Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms
- 20 Absol Mega Energy
- Walk 5km
- Phantump encounter