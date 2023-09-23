All Pokémon Go: Grubbin Community Day Plugging Along Special Research tasks and rewards

Grubbin is squirming into the spotlight for the last Community Day on Pokémon Go’s September schedule, running from 2 to 5pm local time on Sept. 23. This is a great chance to train up a few larva all the way into Vikavolt or hunt for that Shiny Grubbin for the first time—especially if you spring for the Plugging Along Special Research.

Shiny Grubbin, and its evolutions, are available in Pokémon Go for the first time during this event and you have increased odds of encountering one until it ends. You can also get those boosted odds by completing four-star Charjabug raids, which will spawn Grubbin around the raid area for 30 minutes once you complete them.

This is the first Community Day in a while I will be getting out for since Vikavolt is awesome and seems like it could be a good Pokémon for raids and PvP when used correctly. It is only further complimented by triple XP, double Catch Candy, and Vikavolt gaining access to the Fast Attack Volt Switch for the first time.

If you want to make the most out of the event, you can grab the $1 Special Research Story: Plugging Along and get some extra bonuses too. Here are all of the research tasks and rewards you will see during the Community Day.

All Grubbin Community Day: Plugging Along Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Plugging Along Special Research page one

Make five Nice Throws 15 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Grubbin Grubbin encounter

Power up Pokémon 10 times 20 Grubbin Candy



Total Reward: 3,000 Stardust, a Grubbin encounter, and one Incense.

Plugging Along Special Research page two

Transfer 10 Pokémon 10 Pinap Berries

Catch 15 Grubbin Froakie encounter

Evolve three Grubbin 30 Grubbin Candy



Total Reward: 4,500 XP, a Grubbin encounter, and one Star Piece.

Plugging Along Special Research page three

Make three Great Curveball Throws 15 Great Balls

Catch 15 Grubbin Grubbin encounter

Evolve one Charjabug 50 Grubbin Candy



Total Reward: 4,500 Stardust, a Charjabug encounter, and one Rocket Radar.

Plugging Along Special Research page four

Claim Reward! 15 Ultra Balls

Claim Reward! Grubbin encounter

Claim Reward! Two Silver Pinap Berries



Total Reward: 5,500 XP, a Vikavolt encounter, and three Rare Candies.

All Pokémon Go: Grubbin Community Day exclusive Timed Research tasks and rewards

Community Day: Grubbin page one

Catch 10 Pokémon 1,000 XP



Total Reward: One Magnetic Lure Module

All Pokémon Go: Grubbin Community Day exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards

Catch three Grubbin Grubbin encounter Five Great Balls Two Ultra Balls Two Pinap Berries 500 Stardust



Pokémon Go: All Grubbin Community Day event bonuses

Increased Grubbin spawns and Shiny odds

Triple Catch Stardust

Double Catch Candy

Double the chance to earn Candy XL after catching Pokémon

Three-hour durations for Lure Modules and Incense

Trades require 50 percent less Stardust

Players can make two Special Trades on Aug. 13

This Community Day event is a great chance to make some progress on the A Paldean Adventure Special Research too, which can take you multiple weeks to complete if you want those Scarlet and Violet-themed rewards.

