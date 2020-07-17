All Pokémon Go Fest Friendship Challenge week tasks and rewards

The final set of weekly challenges leading up to Pokémon Go Fest 2020 is rolling out now and will run from July 17 to 22.

Last week, the challenges were focused on trying to defeat the evil Team GO Rocket and save the various Shadow Pokémon they had captured. But now, it’s shifted to playing and interacting with friends. So you better get ready to grab your Pokémon Buddy and start sending gifts.

To complete all of the Friendship Challenge week tasks, players will give candy and take pictures with their buddies, send gifts to friends, and use berries to capture Pokémon. And just like with the two previous challenges, if one million players from any team show up and complete all of the challenges, every player from that team will unlock an additional rare encounter. They don’t need to complete the Elite challenges, but it’s a good bonus objective.

Here are all of the Go Fest Friendship Challenge week tasks and rewards as we approach Go Fest on July 25 and 26.

Team bonuses

Instinct: Togetic

Mystic: Dratini

Valor: Litwick

Step one

Earn a heart with your buddy – Razz Berry

Send a gift to a friend – 100 Stardust

Play with your buddy – Pinap Berry

Total rewards: 100 EXP, 100 Stardust, 10 Poké Balls

Step two

Send five gifts to friends – 10 Pinap Berries

Earn five hearts with your buddy – 10 Razz Berries

Earn a candy walking with your buddy – one Rare Candy

Total rewards: 300 EXP, Alolan Raichu Encounter, 300 Stardust

Step three

Take a snapshot of your buddy – 10 Pinap Berry

Send 10 Gifts to Friends – 10 Razz Berry

Earn a 10 heart with your buddy – one Rare Candy

Total rewards: One Rare Candy, Petilil Encounter, one Lucky Egg

Elite challenge

Use 30 berries to help catch Pokémon – five Nanab Berries

Send 30 gifts to friends – five Razz Berries

Earn 30 hears with your buddy – five Pinap Berries

Total rewards: 500 EXP, 500 Stardust, and five Razz Berries