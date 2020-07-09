All Pokémon Go Fest Battle Challenge week tasks and rewards

Battling Team Rocket has never been more rewarding.

The next set of weekly challenges leading up to Pokémon Go Fest 2020 is officially rolling out. And this time, it’s been hijacked by Team GO Rocket and their new balloons.

Last week, the challenges were focused on testing a player’s skill in catching Pokémon and throwing Poké Balls. But now, it’s shifted to a focus on battling.

To complete all of the Battle Challenge week tasks, players will need to battle GO Rocket Grunts, power up their team, and purify Shadow Pokémon that they rescue from the evil team. And just like with last week’s challenges, if one million players from any team show up and complete all of the challenges, every player from that team will unlock an additional rare encounter. They don’t need to complete the Elite challenges, but it’s a good bonus objective.

Here are all of the Go Fest Skill Challenge week tasks and rewards.

Team bonuses

Instinct: Ferroseed

Mystic: Alolan Grimer

Valor: Alolan Marowak

Step one

Power up a Pokémon – 100 Stardust

Evolve a Pokémon – One Rare Candy

Defeat a Team Go Rocket Grunt – Two Hyper Potions

Total rewards: 100 XP, five Revives, and five Hyper Potions

Step two

Purify two Shadow Pokémon – two Max Revives

Power up a Pokémon twice – 200 Stardust

Defeat two Team Go Rocket Grunts – two Max Potions

Total rewards: Three Max Potions, Hitmonlee Encounter, and three Max Revives

Step three

Power up a Pokémon three times – 500 Stardust

Rescue three Shadow Pokémon – three Max Revives

Defeat three Team Go Rocket Grunts – three Max Potions

Total rewards: One Rare Candy, Absol Encounter, one Super Rocket Radar

Elite challenge

Defeat 15 Team Go Rocket Grunts – five Super Potions

Defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader five times – five Hyper Potions

Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss (Giovanni) – five Max Potions

Total rewards: 500 XP, 500 Stardust, and five Razz Berries