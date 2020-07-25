All Pokémon Go Fest 2020 Global Challenges

Pokémon Go Fest 2020 had to hard pivot into an online space because of COVID-19, which opened the door for a more global approach to how players interact with the event.

The Global Challenge Arena was created to push players to complete various tasks on a grand scale across every region, with the reward for finishing those tasks being Ultra Unlock bonus weeks with new content.

Each challenge is timed, which promotes the idea that players need to get involved and act quickly with the rest of the community to make sure the task is completed. Once each goal is met, players receive a timed bonus reward immediately, such as gifts containing extra Rare Candy for a limited time.

Niantic only releases new challenges once the previous ones are done, meaning there is a nice balance despite everything being timed.

In total, there are 32 global challenges that will run throughout the event, with players needing to complete 24 of them to unlock all three Ultra Unlock bonuses. Here are each of the challenges and how quickly they were completed upon release, though some of the data has been lost due to the habitat rotation issues and other problems.

Global Challenges

First Rotation

Fire-Type Pokémon Caught Challenge Completed In: Two minutes

Great Throws Made Challenge Completed In: 16 minutes

Berries Used Challenge Completed In: Seven minutes

Raids Battled In Challenge Completed In: 13 minutes

Gifts Sent Challenge Completed In: 10 Minutes



Second Rotation

Fire-Type Pokémon Caught Challenge Completed In: Six minutes

Great Throws Made Challenge Completed In: 18 minutes

Berries Used Challenge Completed In: 29 minutes

Raids Battled In Challenge Completed In: 43 minutes

Gifts Sent Challenge Completed In: 12 minutes



Third Rotation

Fire-Type Pokémon Caught Challenge Completed In: 15 minutes

Great Throws Made Challenge Completed In: 28 minutes

Berries Used Challenge Completed In: 27 minutes

Raids Battled In Challenge Completed In: 39 minutes

Gifts Sent Challenge Completed In: 29 minutes



Fourth Rotation

TBA

You can view a full breakdown of each challenge and how each Pokémon Go team have contributed to the total in the Virtual Team Lounge.