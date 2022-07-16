All Pokémon Go Community Day Field Notes: Starly Research tasks and rewards

July’s Pokémon Go Community Day is here, and with it comes the chance to capture as many Starly as possible during the event period.
This is the 55th Pokémon Go Community day, with the main appeal still being increased spawns for the featured Pokémon, Starly, and boosted chances to encounter a Shiny. If you evolve a Starly all the way into a Staraptor during the event, and for up to two hours after it, it will know the event-exclusive move Gust.
The event itself will run from 11am to 2pm on July 17, with the standard event bonuses like double Catch Candy, Incense, and Lure Modules lasting for three hours, and more. This also includes the return of the recently added four-star raid mechanic.
Players who are successful in challenging and clearing a four-star Staravia raid will see Starly appearing more frequently within a 300-meter radius around the gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes, with the Community Day Shiny encounter odds active after the event ends. These are still locked to in-person raids, and Remote Raid invites can’t be sent.
Players can also spend the usual $1 to unlock the event-exclusive Special Research story Field Notes: Starly, too. Here are all of the associated research tasks and rewards.
Community Day Special Research
Field Notes: Starly page one
- Power up a Pokémon 10 times
- 15 Poké Balls
- Catch 15 Starly
- Starly encounter
- Make five Nice Throws
- 10 Starly Candy
Total Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, Starly encounter, and one Incense
Field Notes: Starly page two
- Catch 15 Starly
- 30 Starly Candy
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- Staravia encounter
- Evolve three Starly
- 10 Pinap Berries
Total Rewards: 1,500 XP, Starly encounter, and one Incense
Field Notes: Starly page three
- Make three Great Curveball Throws
- 50 Starly Candy
- Evolve one Staravia
- One Lucky Egg
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- 15 Great Balls
Total Rewards: 2,500 XP, one Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls
Field Notes: Starly page four
- Claim Reward
- Two Silver Pinap Berries
- Claim Reward
- Starly encounter
- Claim Reward
- 3,500 XP
Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, Staraptor encounter, and three Rare Candy
Event-exclusive Field Research
- Catch three Starly
- Starly encounter
- Five Great Balls
- One Golden Razz Berry
- Two Ultra Balls
- Two Pinap Berries
- 500 Stardust