All Pokémon Go Community Day Field Notes: Starly Research tasks and rewards

July’s Pokémon Go Community Day is here, and with it comes the chance to capture as many Starly as possible during the event period.

This is the 55th Pokémon Go Community day, with the main appeal still being increased spawns for the featured Pokémon, Starly, and boosted chances to encounter a Shiny. If you evolve a Starly all the way into a Staraptor during the event, and for up to two hours after it, it will know the event-exclusive move Gust.

The event itself will run from 11am to 2pm on July 17, with the standard event bonuses like double Catch Candy, Incense, and Lure Modules lasting for three hours, and more. This also includes the return of the recently added four-star raid mechanic.

Players who are successful in challenging and clearing a four-star Staravia raid will see Starly appearing more frequently within a 300-meter radius around the gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes, with the Community Day Shiny encounter odds active after the event ends. These are still locked to in-person raids, and Remote Raid invites can’t be sent.

Players can also spend the usual $1 to unlock the event-exclusive Special Research story Field Notes: Starly, too. Here are all of the associated research tasks and rewards.

Community Day Special Research

Field Notes: Starly page one

Power up a Pokémon 10 times 15 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Starly Starly encounter

Make five Nice Throws 10 Starly Candy



Total Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, Starly encounter, and one Incense

Field Notes: Starly page two

Catch 15 Starly 30 Starly Candy

Transfer 10 Pokémon Staravia encounter

Evolve three Starly 10 Pinap Berries



Total Rewards: 1,500 XP, Starly encounter, and one Incense

Field Notes: Starly page three

Make three Great Curveball Throws 50 Starly Candy

Evolve one Staravia One Lucky Egg

Transfer 10 Pokémon 15 Great Balls



Total Rewards: 2,500 XP, one Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls

Field Notes: Starly page four

Claim Reward Two Silver Pinap Berries

Claim Reward Starly encounter

Claim Reward 3,500 XP



Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, Staraptor encounter, and three Rare Candy

Event-exclusive Field Research