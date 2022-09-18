All Pokémon Go Community Day Field Notes: Roggenrola Research tasks and rewards￼

Roggenrola is here, which means it must be time to take part in the fifty-seventh Pokémon Go Community Day event.
Running from 2pm to 5pm local time for all players, Roggenrola will be spawning more frequently around the world, and bringing some nice bonuses along for the rocky ride too.
Community Day event bonuses like triple catch Stardust, double catch Candy, and Incense and Lure Modules activated during the event lasting for three hours are making their usual return to the game. And the now staple four-star Community Day “Bonus Battle Raids” are back too, featuring Boldore this time.
Players who are successful in clearing one of those bonus raids will see Roggenrola appearing more frequently within a 300-meter radius around the gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes, with the Community Day Shiny encounter odds still in place. Just remember, these are in-person only, and Remote Raid invites can’t be sent.
Following all of the same notes of recent Community Day events, players can also purchase a $1 ticket to unlock the event-exclusive Special Research story Field Notes: Roggenrola. Here are all of the research tasks and rewards tied to that.
All Pokémon Go Roggenrola Community Day Research tasks and rewards
Community Day Ticketed Special Research
Field Notes: Roggenrola page one
- Power up a Pokémon 10 times
- 15 Poké Balls
- Catch 15 Roggenrola
- Roggenrola encounter
- Make five Nice Throws
- 10 Starly Candy
Total Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, Roggenrola encounter, and one Star Piece
Field Notes: Roggenrola page two
- Catch 15 Roggenrola
- 30 Roggenrola Candy
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- Boldore encounter
- Evolve three Roggenrola
- 10 Pinap Berries
Total Rewards: 1,500 XP, Roggenrola encounter, and one Star Piece
Field Notes: Roggenrola page three
- Make three Great Curveball Throws
- 50 Roggenrola Candy
- Evolve one Boldore
- One Lucky Egg
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- 15 Great Balls
Total Rewards: 2,500 XP, one Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls
Field Notes: Roggenrola page four
- Claim Reward
- Two Silver Pinap Berries
- Claim Reward
- Roggenrola encounter
- Claim Reward
- 3,500 XP
Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, Gigalith encounter, and three Rare Candy
Event-exclusive Field Research
- Catch three Roggenrola
- Roggenrola encounter
- Five Great Balls
- One Golden Razz Berry
- Two Ultra Balls
- Two Pinap Berries
- 500 Stardust