All Pokémon Go Community Day Field Notes: Roggenrola Research tasks and rewards￼

You might not want to stick this Pokémon on your mantle.

Roggenrola is here, which means it must be time to take part in the fifty-seventh Pokémon Go Community Day event.

Running from 2pm to 5pm local time for all players, Roggenrola will be spawning more frequently around the world, and bringing some nice bonuses along for the rocky ride too.

Community Day event bonuses like triple catch Stardust, double catch Candy, and Incense and Lure Modules activated during the event lasting for three hours are making their usual return to the game. And the now staple four-star Community Day “Bonus Battle Raids” are back too, featuring Boldore this time.

Players who are successful in clearing one of those bonus raids will see Roggenrola appearing more frequently within a 300-meter radius around the gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes, with the Community Day Shiny encounter odds still in place. Just remember, these are in-person only, and Remote Raid invites can’t be sent.

Following all of the same notes of recent Community Day events, players can also purchase a $1 ticket to unlock the event-exclusive Special Research story Field Notes: Roggenrola. Here are all of the research tasks and rewards tied to that.

All Pokémon Go Roggenrola Community Day Research tasks and rewards

Community Day Ticketed Special Research

Field Notes: Roggenrola page one

Power up a Pokémon 10 times 15 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Roggenrola Roggenrola encounter

Make five Nice Throws 10 Starly Candy



Total Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, Roggenrola encounter, and one Star Piece

Field Notes: Roggenrola page two

Catch 15 Roggenrola 30 Roggenrola Candy

Transfer 10 Pokémon Boldore encounter

Evolve three Roggenrola 10 Pinap Berries



Total Rewards: 1,500 XP, Roggenrola encounter, and one Star Piece

Field Notes: Roggenrola page three

Make three Great Curveball Throws 50 Roggenrola Candy

Evolve one Boldore One Lucky Egg

Transfer 10 Pokémon 15 Great Balls



Total Rewards: 2,500 XP, one Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls

Field Notes: Roggenrola page four

Claim Reward Two Silver Pinap Berries

Claim Reward Roggenrola encounter

Claim Reward 3,500 XP



Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, Gigalith encounter, and three Rare Candy

Event-exclusive Field Research