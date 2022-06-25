All Pokémon Go Community Day Field Notes: Deino Research tasks and rewards

The next iteration of Pokémon Go Community Day events is here, with June’s Community Day featuring Deino and introducing some new bonuses that will carry over into future versions of the monthly event staple.
From 11am to 2pm local time on June 25, Deino will appear more frequently in the wild, with the Shiny variant of the Dragon/Dark-type also available for lucky players to encounter.
Throughout the event, and for up to two hours after it ends, players who manage to evolve Deino fully into a Hydreigon will gain access to the event-exclusive Charged Attack Brutal Swing. The event will also feature the usual 25 percent egg hatch distance for eggs in incubators, double Catch Candy, and three hour Incense and Lure Module duration.
Niantic has also added a new bonus that will take effect after the event ends. The bonus brings Zweilous to unique four-star raids that, when successfully cleared, will result in Deino appearing more frequently within a 300-meter radius around the gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes. The Community Day Shiny encounter odds remain active during those 30 minutes, as well.
And, as always, a $1 event-exclusive Special Research story—Field Notes: Deino—is available for players to pick up if they want some extra content. Here are all of the research tasks and rewards for that if you do end up going Dragon hunting.
Community Day Special Research
Field Notes: Deino page one
- Earn three hearts with your Buddy
- 15 Poké Balls
- Catch three Deino
- Three Super Potions
- Make three Nice Throws in a row
- 10 Nanab Berries
Total Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, Deino encounter, and one Lucky Egg
Field Notes: Deino page two
- Transfer three Pokémon
- 10 Great Balls
- Send three Gifts and add a sticker to each
- 10 Pinap Berries
- Use three Pinap Berries to help catch Pokémon
- 20 Deino Candy
Total Rewards: 1,500 XP, Deino encounter, and one Lure Modules
Field Notes: Deino page three
- Make three Nice Curveball Throws in a row
- 50 Deino Candy
- Power-up Dragon-type Pokémon three times
- One Incense
- Evolve three Deino
- 15 Great Balls
Total Rewards: 2,500 XP, Deino encounter, and 15 Ultra Balls
Field Notes: Deino page four
- Claim Reward
- Three Silver Pinap Berries
- Claim Reward
- Three Golden Razz Berries
- Claim Reward
- 3,000 XP
Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, Hydreigon encounter, and three Max Revives
Event-exclusive Field Research
- Catch three Deino
- Deino encounter
- Five Great Balls
- One Golden Razz Berry
- Two Ultra Balls
- Two Pinap Berries
- 500 Stardust