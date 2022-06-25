All Pokémon Go Community Day Field Notes: Deino Research tasks and rewards

The next iteration of Pokémon Go Community Day events is here, with June’s Community Day featuring Deino and introducing some new bonuses that will carry over into future versions of the monthly event staple.

From 11am to 2pm local time on June 25, Deino will appear more frequently in the wild, with the Shiny variant of the Dragon/Dark-type also available for lucky players to encounter.

Throughout the event, and for up to two hours after it ends, players who manage to evolve Deino fully into a Hydreigon will gain access to the event-exclusive Charged Attack Brutal Swing. The event will also feature the usual 25 percent egg hatch distance for eggs in incubators, double Catch Candy, and three hour Incense and Lure Module duration.

Niantic has also added a new bonus that will take effect after the event ends. The bonus brings Zweilous to unique four-star raids that, when successfully cleared, will result in Deino appearing more frequently within a 300-meter radius around the gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes. The Community Day Shiny encounter odds remain active during those 30 minutes, as well.

And, as always, a $1 event-exclusive Special Research story—Field Notes: Deino—is available for players to pick up if they want some extra content. Here are all of the research tasks and rewards for that if you do end up going Dragon hunting.

Community Day Special Research

Field Notes: Deino page one

Earn three hearts with your Buddy 15 Poké Balls

Catch three Deino Three Super Potions

Make three Nice Throws in a row 10 Nanab Berries



Total Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, Deino encounter, and one Lucky Egg

Field Notes: Deino page two

Transfer three Pokémon 10 Great Balls

Send three Gifts and add a sticker to each 10 Pinap Berries

Use three Pinap Berries to help catch Pokémon 20 Deino Candy



Total Rewards: 1,500 XP, Deino encounter, and one Lure Modules

Field Notes: Deino page three

Make three Nice Curveball Throws in a row 50 Deino Candy

Power-up Dragon-type Pokémon three times One Incense

Evolve three Deino 15 Great Balls



Total Rewards: 2,500 XP, Deino encounter, and 15 Ultra Balls

Field Notes: Deino page four

Claim Reward Three Silver Pinap Berries

Claim Reward Three Golden Razz Berries

Claim Reward 3,000 XP



Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, Hydreigon encounter, and three Max Revives

Event-exclusive Field Research