All Pokémon Go Battle Weekend Steven Stone Timed Research tasks, rewards, and bonuses

The next Pokémon Go Battle Day event is as tough as steel—or at least it is themed around Steel-type specialist and Hoenn region Champion Steven Stone. This means players can take advantage of plenty of bonuses and rewards as long as they are prepared to battle all weekend long.

This Go Battle Weekend will run from Jan. 14 at 12am local time to Jan. 15 at 11:59pm local time. This will allow players to participate in 100 total battles per day across the Great League, Ultra League, and Master League, and gain some additional bonuses too.

The two main bonuses players will want to take advantage of are the quadruple Stardust rewards for winning battles and the new Timed Research. All of this is tied to battling, and in some cases winning in the Go Battle League. So be ready to jump into action if you want to make the most out of this limited event.

Related: What is the invisible obstacle at PokéStops in Pokémon Go?

And don’t forget you can unlock exclusive avatar items themed around Steven Stone during this event too, with the rest of his outfit being available as rewards for GBL Season 13! Here is how you can finish all of the research tasks and rewards, along with every other detail you need to know about the event.

Pokémon Go Battle Weekend January 2023: Steven Stone | All event bonuses

Access to 20 battle tracks per day Total of 100 battles per day

4x Stardust rewards for battles

Pokémon Go Battle Weekend January 2023: Steven Stone | All Timed Research tasks and rewards

Pokémon Go Battle Day January 2023: Steven Stone

Battle in the Go Battle League five times 7,500 XP

Battle in the Go Battle League 10 times 7.500 XP

Use 10 supereffective Charged Attacks 7,500 XP

Power up Pokémon 10 times 7,500 XP



Total Rewards: Two Rare Candies, one Elite Charged TM, and Steven Stone Rings avatar item

Pokémon Go Battle Weekend January 2023: Steven Stone | All available Battle League Cups