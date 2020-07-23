All Pokémon Go Battle League Season 3 rewards

Some rewards have been rotated in for the new season.

Niantic hasn’t changed a lot between Seasons Two and Three of the Pokémon Go Battle League, but some of the guaranteed reward encounters and a few general rewards have been swapped out.

Starting on July 27, players can compete in Season Three of the Battle League and claim their end-of-season rewards for Season Two if they played in that, too.

The set rotation for Season 3 will mimic the prior seasons, starting with the Great League on July 7 and ending with the full rotation on Sept. 7 before Season Four begins on Sept. 14. Likewise, the walking requirement is not being added back in yet, the Friendship level requirement for battling remotely will remain at Good Friends, and the battles, wins, and ratings required to reach ranks will remain the same.

One of the biggest changes is the removal of the previous Battle Until You Win feature, so now sets will only last until players play their usual daily battles, with no extensions.

As for the Season, here are all of the rewards listed for Pokémon Go Battle League Season Three.

Reward Encounters

Pidgeot starting at rank one

Galarian Zigzagoon starting at rank four

Galarian Farfetch’d starting at rank seven

Rufflet starting at rank eight

Scraggy starting at rank nine

Pikachu Libre starting at rank 10

Other Rewards

If you reach rank 10, you’ll earn a new avatar pose and avatar item.

For the premium rewards track, you’ll now earn Rare Candies after your fourth win. The number of Rare Candies rewarded will be reduced from eight to six.

Trainers who finish season three at rank seven or higher will receive an Elite Charged TM rather than an Elite Fast TM.

Besides that change, end-of-season rewards will stay the same as in season two.

More rewards will be added as the season begins, so be prepared to get some bonuses as you climb the ranks.