All Pokémon Go Azurill Hatch Day Timed Research tasks and rewards

Pokémon Go is bringing back the Hatch Day event format for a second run, going from Riolu to Azurill and bringing plenty of bonuses alongside the Polka Dot Pokémon. 

From 2pm to 5pm local time on Sept. 30, players will see Azurill hating more frequently out of 2km Eggs and be able to complete themed research for extra rewards. Azurill will also have increased chances of being a Shiny when you hatch it, so lucky players might encounter multiple throughout the event. 

A handful of event bonuses will be included alongside those boosted Shiny odds, like double Candy and Stardust for hatching Eggs during the event. Don’t worry about running out of Eggs either, since Niantic has also increased the drop rates for 2km Eggs from PokéStops. 

If just hatching dozens of Azurill isn’t enough, you can also complete Field Research and Timed Research centered around the Normal/Fairy-type and Eggs.

Here is a full breakdown of the bonus content during Azurill Hatch Day and all of the research rewards available. 

Pokémon Go Azurill Hatch Day: Full list of research tasks, rewards, and bonuses

Two players enjoying Pokemon Go Fest.
Get out and hatch as many Eggs as possible. Photo via Niantic

All Azurill Hatch Day Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Azurill Hatch Day Timed Research page one

  • Hatch an Egg.
    • 1,000 XP

Total Reward: One Super Incubator.

Yes, the Timed Research for Azurill Hatch Day is just one page and one task long. I’m not complaining about a free Super Incubator, however.

All Pokémon Azurill Hatch Day Field Research tasks and rewards

  • Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy
    • 300 XP
    • Three Great Balls
    • Five Pinap Berries
  • Spin five PokéStops or Gyms
    • 300 Stardust
    • Five Poké Balls
    • Five Razz Berries
  • Walk 1km
    • 500 Stardust
  • Walk 3km
    • 2,000 Stardust

All Pokémon Azurill Hatch Day event bonuses

  • Increased chances of hatching a Shiny Azurill
  • 2x Candy and Stardust from hatching Eggs
  • 2km Eggs will drop “much more frequently” from PokéStops

While you are playing Pokémon Go during Hatch Day, don’t forget to try and finish all of the research tasks and rewards for the Out to Play event that is running at the same time.

