All Pokémon Go Adamant Time: Friendship Challenge and Catch Up Timed Research tasks and rewards

Get ready to make some friends and catch some Pokémon.

Pokémon Go’s oddly named Adamant Time event is now underway, which is giving players a chance to go back to where the game was at launch in 2016. With a Kanto-themed content, players will be able to Catch Up with Timed Research and complete a Friendship Challenge.

Running from Dec. 11 to 15 at 8pm local time, players will have an increased chance to encounter Vulpix, Ponyta, Krabby, and Voltorb in the wild, with boosted Shiny odds too. The rest of the featured spanws include the Kanto Starters and other rare Pokémon like Ditto, which will now transform into Oddish, Koffing, Rhyhorn, and Goldeen.

Timeless Travels will bring you back to 2016. Image via Niantic

Pokémon Go Adamant Time: Catch Up Timed Research tasks and rewards guide

This Catch Up Timed Research is built to incentivize players to try and raise their trainer level throughout the Timeless Travels season’s first month. That means, while this content does start during the Adamant Time event, it won’t expire until Dec. 31 at 11:58pm local time. It’s also split into a Level 30 challenge and Level 40 challenge, both of which are the exact same, but are listed differently in the game.

There is also a new seasonal, Timeless Travels Special Research that went live for this event, which will run until the end of February 2024.

2023 Level 30 Challenge tasks and rewards page one

Reach level 10 1,000 Stardust



Total Reward: 10 Razz Berries, 10 Nanab Berries, and 10 Pinap Berries

2023 Level 30 Challenge tasks and rewards page two

Reach level 20 2,000 Stardust



Total Reward: One Incense

2023 Level 30 Challenge tasks and rewards page three

Reach level 30 3,000 Stardust



Total Reward: One Premium Battle Pass

2023 Level 40 Challenge tasks and rewards

Reach level 40 4,000 Stardust



Total Reward: One Premium Battle Pass and 50 Ultra Balls

Pokémon Go Adamant Time: Friendship Challenge Timed Research guide

The Friendship Challenge is something made for players who need an incentive to add more people to play Pokémon Go with. It’s only one page long, but it has some nice rewards—though it does end alongside the Adamant Time event on Dec. 15 at 8pm local time.

Adamant Time: Friendship Challenge Timed Research tasks and rewards page one

Make a new Friend 5,000 XP

Make two new Friends 5,000 XP

Make three new Friends 5,000 XP



Total Reward: 25 Ultra Balls, 2,500 Stardust, and 5,000 XP

All Pokémon Go Adamant Time Field Research tasks and rewards

Catch three Pokémon Bulbasaur encounter Charmander encounter Squirtle encounter

Catch five Pokémon Abra encounter Machop encounter Geodude encounter Ghastly encounter

Catch 10 Pokémon Vulpix encounter Ponyta encounter Krabby encounter Voltorb encounter

Walk 2km Vulpix encounter Ponyta encounter

Trade a Pokémon Krabby encounter Voltorb encounter



Pokémon Go Adamant Time: All event bonuses, encounters, and raids

All Pokémon Go Adamant Time event bonuses

Triple XP for catching Pokémon

Boosted Shiny odds for Vulpix, Ponyta, Krabby, and Voltorb

All Pokémon Go Adamant Time event encounters and raids

All Pokémon marked with an asterisk (*) can be encountered as a Shiny during this event specifically.