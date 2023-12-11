All Pokémon Go Adamant Time: Friendship Challenge and Catch Up Timed Research tasks and rewards

Pokémon Go’s oddly named Adamant Time event is now underway, which is giving players a chance to go back to where the game was at launch in 2016. With a Kanto-themed content, players will be able to Catch Up with Timed Research and complete a Friendship Challenge.
Running from Dec. 11 to 15 at 8pm local time, players will have an increased chance to encounter Vulpix, Ponyta, Krabby, and Voltorb in the wild, with boosted Shiny odds too. The rest of the featured spanws include the Kanto Starters and other rare Pokémon like Ditto, which will now transform into Oddish, Koffing, Rhyhorn, and Goldeen.
Pokémon Go Adamant Time: Catch Up Timed Research tasks and rewards guide
This Catch Up Timed Research is built to incentivize players to try and raise their trainer level throughout the Timeless Travels season’s first month. That means, while this content does start during the Adamant Time event, it won’t expire until Dec. 31 at 11:58pm local time. It’s also split into a Level 30 challenge and Level 40 challenge, both of which are the exact same, but are listed differently in the game.
There is also a new seasonal, Timeless Travels Special Research that went live for this event, which will run until the end of February 2024.
2023 Level 30 Challenge tasks and rewards page one
- Reach level 10
- 1,000 Stardust
Total Reward: 10 Razz Berries, 10 Nanab Berries, and 10 Pinap Berries
2023 Level 30 Challenge tasks and rewards page two
- Reach level 20
- 2,000 Stardust
Total Reward: One Incense
2023 Level 30 Challenge tasks and rewards page three
- Reach level 30
- 3,000 Stardust
Total Reward: One Premium Battle Pass
2023 Level 40 Challenge tasks and rewards
- Reach level 40
- 4,000 Stardust
Total Reward: One Premium Battle Pass and 50 Ultra Balls
Pokémon Go Adamant Time: Friendship Challenge Timed Research guide
The Friendship Challenge is something made for players who need an incentive to add more people to play Pokémon Go with. It’s only one page long, but it has some nice rewards—though it does end alongside the Adamant Time event on Dec. 15 at 8pm local time.
Adamant Time: Friendship Challenge Timed Research tasks and rewards page one
- Make a new Friend
- 5,000 XP
- Make two new Friends
- 5,000 XP
- Make three new Friends
- 5,000 XP
Total Reward: 25 Ultra Balls, 2,500 Stardust, and 5,000 XP
All Pokémon Go Adamant Time Field Research tasks and rewards
- Catch three Pokémon
- Bulbasaur encounter
- Charmander encounter
- Squirtle encounter
- Catch five Pokémon
- Abra encounter
- Machop encounter
- Geodude encounter
- Ghastly encounter
- Catch 10 Pokémon
- Vulpix encounter
- Ponyta encounter
- Krabby encounter
- Voltorb encounter
- Walk 2km
- Vulpix encounter
- Ponyta encounter
- Trade a Pokémon
- Krabby encounter
- Voltorb encounter
Pokémon Go Adamant Time: All event bonuses, encounters, and raids
All Pokémon Go Adamant Time event bonuses
- Triple XP for catching Pokémon
- Boosted Shiny odds for Vulpix, Ponyta, Krabby, and Voltorb
All Pokémon Go Adamant Time event encounters and raids
All Pokémon marked with an asterisk (*) can be encountered as a Shiny during this event specifically.
- Boosted wild spawns
- Bulbasaur*
- Charmander*
- Squirtle*
- Vulpix*
- Ponyta*
- Krabby*
- Voltorb*
- Koffing*
- Rhyhorn*
- Goldeen*
- Dratini*
- One-star raids
- Staryu*
- Omanyte*
- Kabuto*
- Three-star raids
- Chansey*
- Scyther*
- Snorlax*
- Five-star raids
- Zekrom*
- Mega Raids
- Mega Altaria*