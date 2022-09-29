All Pokémon appearances in Ed Sheeran’s ‘Celestial’ music video

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran recently premiered his new song, “Celestial,” alongside a Pokémon-themed music video. While the song itself doesn’t have much to do with Pokémon, the video shows Sheeran adventuring through a town with his Pokémon pals at his side, looking for inspiration for his next song. When the video premiered, it was revealed that the song will be used in the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, though it’s unclear where in the game the song will be used.

The music video for “Celestial” highlighted a variety of Pokémon both old and new through the use of several different animation styles. Real-life video of Sheeran is interspersed with images of Pokémon playing, being mischievous, and inspiring him as he goes about his business. We’ve drawn up a complete list of all the Pokémon featured in the video, from Pikachu to Lapras and beyond.

Pokémon and their timestamps

0:17 – Mew

0:23 – Squirtle

0:29 – Pikachu

0:46 – Charmander

0:57 – Squirtle

1:06 – Squirtle, Charmander, Pikachu, Slowpoke

1:18 – Pikachu

1:22 – Snorlax

1:27 – Machamp

1:35 – Lapras

1:54 – Bulbasaur

2:11 – Squirtle, Pikachu, Eevee, Charmander

2:14 – Eevee

2:20 – Charizard

2:31 – Machamp

2:37 – Pikachu, Snorlax, Bulbasaur, Lapras, Charizard, Eevee, Squirtle

2:38 – Pikachu, Squirtle

2:51 – Pikachu

2:58 – Charmander, Slowpoke, Mew, Squirtle, Pikachu

3:05 – Mewtwo

3:06 – Mew

3:07 – Charizard

3:09 – Charizard, Lapras, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Eevee, Pikachu, Charmander, Slowpoke, Machamp, Snorlax

3:16 – Sobble, Scorbunny, Grookey

3:37 – Pikachu

3:49 – Hypno