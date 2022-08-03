All Paldea regional form Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Even though Pokémon Scarlet and Violet don’t release until Nov. 18, Game Freak has wasted no time in showing fans all the new Pokémon they’ll be able to meet, catch, and battle in the Paldea region. While there are lots of brand-new Pokémon waiting to catch your eye, plenty of existing Pokemon are also getting a fresh look through new Paldean regional forms.

While Game Freak likely won’t reveal the full list of new regional forms prior to the game’s release, they’ve pulled back the curtain at a few of the Paldean forms that players will be able to encounter in Scarlet and Violet. We’ve put together a full list of all regional forms that have been shown off so far and what we know about them.

Here are all Paldea regional form Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet.

Paldean Form Wooper

Wooper has been around since Generation II, but it’s getting major changes in Scarlet and Violet. This former water-type is now a ground- and poison-type in Paldea. It’s swapped its blue color for all-over brown, and its antenna-like horns have been turned into a more bone-like design. Its two potential abilities are Poison Point and Water Absorb, the latter of which calls to mind its water-type origins.

According to its official description, Wooper used to live underwater in the early days of Paldea. It moved to marshes and bogs after a territory squabble. Because Wooper was an aquatic Pokémon, it ran the risk of drying out while out of the water, so it covered itself in mud and a poisonous film in order to stay moist. While they move more slowly than their aquatic counterparts, they can now shoot poisonous liquid from their gills, contributing to their power potential.

