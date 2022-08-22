All new, updated moves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet introduced a new gimmick to the game called Terastallizing, which allows players’ Pokémon to transform into a glimmering gem-like creature, and with the new gimmick comes a few new moves that players can expect to see in the game.

Terastallizing makes Pokémon into a stronger version of themselves, and changes your Pokémon’s type to its Tera Type. Each Pokémon has a set Tera Type, but there are some Pokémon who can have a rare hidden Tera Type that might surprise your opponents. There is no outward way to tell that the Pokémon will take on a different Tera Type, so players that combine different Tera Types with different moves and abilities offer a strategic challenge to competitive players.

All new and updated moves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Tera Blast

One of the new moves that players have seen for Pokémon SV is Tera Blast. It is a Normal-type move that is learned with a TM. When Tera Blast is used, it becomes a move that shares the same type as it’s Tera Type.

Tera Blast uses the Pokémon’s Attack and Sp. Atk stat, whichever is higher. Using it at the right moment in battle can turn the tides for a competitive advantage.

Shed Tail

The Shed Tail move is from the new Pokémon Cyclizar. The move allows the player’s Pokémon to create a substitute for itself, which has its own HP, which will get used up before switching places with a party Pokémon in waiting.

Not much is known about Shed Tail yet, but it will be instrumental to competitive play given the advantage it gives players when trying to switch Pokémon during battles.

More moves from Pokémon SV will be revealed closer to release day. The game comes out on Nov. 18 and pre-orders for the game are live now.