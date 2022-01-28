All Mystery Gift codes in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus provides a nice mix of new and returning features that will make the game feel fresh, yet still somewhat familiar for returning players. One such returning feature is Mystery Gift, which allows players to receive content drops using specific codes or connecting to events over Nintendo Switch Online.

Mystery Gifts are typically limited-time giveaways or promotions that give players access to special items, encounters with Pokémon, and more. These are split between distributions given away via internet connection or through the use of a specific code.

Legends: Arceus has several Mystery Gift options available from launch, even if a few of them are just pre-order bonuses that you can only grab if you got the game from a specific store.

Unlike in Sword and Shield, you’ll need to progress a decent way through the story to unlock Mystery Gift functions, having to complete Mission No. 5 in the main story. This will give you access to the wireless communication tab via the D-pad menu.

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

Once you do have Mystery Gifts unlocked, here are all of the currently active campaigns and codes you can redeem, with their restrictions also listed:

Mystery Gift codes