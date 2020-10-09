All Meowth Day Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Among the spooky and seasonal content, Niantic is running a new one-day event called Limited Research Day, which will have players encountering plenty of Meowth.
On Oct. 10, the event will feature new Timed Research tasks that players will be able to complete from 8am to 10pm in their local time zone.
Meowth will be appearing in all of its regional variants, meaning players can encounter the Normal-type Kantonian Meowth, Dark-type Alolan Meowth, and Steel-type Galarian Meowth, all within the same event. And finishing the tasks will grant usual rewards, like Berries, Poké Balls, and other encounters.
For any trainer who wants to try and capture all of the various forms of Meowth, here are all of the Meowth Day Special Research tasks and rewards. Just remember you only have one day to complete them all.
Step one
- Power up Pokémon three times—Meowth Encounter
- Catch three Pokémon—Meowth Encounter
- Make three Nice Throws—Meowth Encounter
Total Rewards: 10 Poké Balls, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Step two
- Transfer three Pokémon —Meowth Encounter
- Catch three Pokémon —Meowth Encounter
- Evolve three Pokémon —Meowth Encounter
Total Rewards: Meowth Encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Step three
- Make three Great Throws—Meowth Encounter
- Catch three Pokémon —Meowth Encounter
- Take three Snapshots—Meowth Encounter
Total Rewards: 15 Pinap Berries, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Step four
- Battle another Trainer—Meowth Encounter
- Catch three Pokémon —Meowth Encounter
- Use three Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon —Meowth Encounter
Total Rewards: Meowth Encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Step five
- Give your Buddy three treats—Meowth Encounter
- Catch three Pokémon —Meowth Encounter
- Make three Curveball Throws —Meowth Encounter
Total Rewards: 10 Poké Balls, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Step six
- Make two Nice Curveball Throws—Meowth Encounter
- Catch three Pokémon —Meowth Encounter
- Catch three Dark-type Pokémon —Meowth Encounter
Total Rewards: 15 Razz Berries, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Step seven
- Use three Razz Berries to help catch Pokémon —Meowth Encounter
- Catch three Pokémon—Meowth Encounter
- Evolve a Dark-type Pokémon —Meowth Encounter
Total Rewards: Meowth Encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Step eight
- Make two Nice Throws in a row—Meowth Encounter
- Catch three Pokémon—Meowth Encounter
- Catch a Normal-type Pokémon —Meowth Encounter
Total Rewards: Meowth Encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Step nine
- Use three Nanab Berries to help catch Pokémon —Meowth Encounter
- Catch three Pokémon—Meowth Encounter
- Make two Curveball Throws in a row—Meowth Encounter
Total Rewards: 15 Nanab Berries, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Step 10
- Make two Great Throws in a row—Meowth Encounter
- Catch three Pokémon—Meowth Encounter
- Evolve a Meowth—Meowth Encounter
Total Rewards: 10 Poké Balls, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
