All Meowth Day Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Among the spooky and seasonal content, Niantic is running a new one-day event called Limited Research Day, which will have players encountering plenty of Meowth.

On Oct. 10, the event will feature new Timed Research tasks that players will be able to complete from 8am to 10pm in their local time zone.

Meowth will be appearing in all of its regional variants, meaning players can encounter the Normal-type Kantonian Meowth, Dark-type Alolan Meowth, and Steel-type Galarian Meowth, all within the same event. And finishing the tasks will grant usual rewards, like Berries, Poké Balls, and other encounters.

For any trainer who wants to try and capture all of the various forms of Meowth, here are all of the Meowth Day Special Research tasks and rewards. Just remember you only have one day to complete them all.

Step one

Power up Pokémon three times—Meowth Encounter

Catch three Pokémon—Meowth Encounter

Make three Nice Throws—Meowth Encounter

Total Rewards: 10 Poké Balls, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Step two

Transfer three Pokémon —Meowth Encounter

Catch three Pokémon —Meowth Encounter

Evolve three Pokémon —Meowth Encounter

Total Rewards: Meowth Encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Step three

Make three Great Throws—Meowth Encounter

Catch three Pokémon —Meowth Encounter

Take three Snapshots—Meowth Encounter

Total Rewards: 15 Pinap Berries, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Step four

Battle another Trainer—Meowth Encounter

Catch three Pokémon —Meowth Encounter

Use three Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon —Meowth Encounter

Total Rewards: Meowth Encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Step five

Give your Buddy three treats—Meowth Encounter

Catch three Pokémon —Meowth Encounter

Make three Curveball Throws —Meowth Encounter

Total Rewards: 10 Poké Balls, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Step six

Make two Nice Curveball Throws—Meowth Encounter

Catch three Pokémon —Meowth Encounter

Catch three Dark-type Pokémon —Meowth Encounter

Total Rewards: 15 Razz Berries, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Step seven

Use three Razz Berries to help catch Pokémon —Meowth Encounter

Catch three Pokémon—Meowth Encounter

Evolve a Dark-type Pokémon —Meowth Encounter

Total Rewards: Meowth Encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Step eight

Make two Nice Throws in a row—Meowth Encounter

Catch three Pokémon—Meowth Encounter

Catch a Normal-type Pokémon —Meowth Encounter

Total Rewards: Meowth Encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Step nine

Use three Nanab Berries to help catch Pokémon —Meowth Encounter

Catch three Pokémon—Meowth Encounter

Make two Curveball Throws in a row—Meowth Encounter

Total Rewards: 15 Nanab Berries, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Step 10

Make two Great Throws in a row—Meowth Encounter

Catch three Pokémon—Meowth Encounter

Evolve a Meowth—Meowth Encounter

Total Rewards: 10 Poké Balls, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Step 11

Power Up Pokémon three times—Meowth Encounter

Catch three Pokémon—Meowth Encounter

Make three Nice Throws—Meowth Encounter

Total Rewards: 10 Poké Balls, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Step 12

Transfer three Pokémon —Meowth Encounter

Catch three Pokémon—Meowth Encounter

Evolve three Pokémon —Meowth Encounter

Total Rewards: Meowth Encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Step 13

Make three Great Throws—Meowth Encounter

Catch three Pokémon—Meowth Encounter

Take three Snapshots—Meowth Encounter

Total Rewards: 15 Pinap Berries, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Step 14

Battle another Trainer—Meowth Encounter

Catch three Pokémon—Meowth Encounter

Use three Pinap Berries to help catch Pokémon—Meowth Encounter

Total Rewards: Meowth Encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Step 15

Give your Buddy three treats—Meowth Encounter

Catch three Pokémon—Meowth Encounter

Make three Curveball Throws—Meowth Encounter

Total Rewards: 10 Poké Balls, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Step 16

Make two Nice Curveball Throws—Meowth Encounter

Catch three Pokémon—Meowth Encounter

Catch three Dark-type Pokémon —Meowth Encounter

Total Rewards: 15 Razz Berries, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Step 17

Use three Razz Berries to help catch Pokémon —Meowth Encounter

Catch three Pokémon—Meowth Encounter

Evolve a Dark-type Pokémon —Meowth Encounter

Total Rewards: Meowth Encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Step 18

Make two Nice Throws in a row—Meowth Encounter

Catch three Pokémon—Meowth Encounter

Catch a Normal-type Pokémon —Meowth Encounter

Total Rewards: Meowth Encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Step 19

Use three Nanab Berries to help catch Pokémon —Meowth Encounter

Catch three Pokémon—Meowth Encounter

Make two Curveball Throws in a row—Meowth Encounter

Total Rewards: 15 Nanab Berries, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Step 20

Make two Great Throws in a row—Meowth Encounter

Catch three Pokémon—Meowth Encounter

Evolve a Meowth—Meowth Encounter

Total Rewards: 10 Poké Balls, 500 Stardust, 500 XP