All Mega Buddy Challenge Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

With Mega Evolution finally added to Pokémon Go, Niantic is rolling out another event themed around the new mechanic that focuses on Mega Evolved Pokémon being your buddy.

The Mega Buddy Challenge will give you extra rewards for walking around with your Mega Evolved Pokémon, taking snapshots of them, and increasing their happiness. And if you complete the Timed Research, you will gain access to more Timed Research during the Halloween event, which will let you encounter Mega Gengar.

Not only that, but there are increased encounters for certain species, including Doduo and Dodrio. If you are lucky, a you may even encounter a Shiny variant of the Twin and Triple Bird Pokémon.

If you plan on participating in the Mega Buddy Challenge, here are of the research tasks, which will run from Sept. 22 to 28.

Step One

Catch Five Pokémon – Three Razz Berries

Make Five Great Throws – Three Poké Balls

Give your buddy Three treats – Houndour Encounter

Total Rewards: 500 Stardust, 1,000 XP, and 35 Mega Beedrill Energy

Step Two

Catch 10 Pokémon – Three Pinap Berries

Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon – Three Poké Balls

Earn a Candy walking with your buddy – Buneary Encounter

Total Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 2,000 XP, and 40 Mega Beedrill Energy

Step Three

Catch nine different species of Pokémon – Three Golden Razz Berries

Mega Evolve a Pokémon – Three Great Balls

Earn seven hearts with your Buddy – Haunter Encounter

Total Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 2,000 XP, and 60 Mega Beedrill Energy

Step Four

Claim reward – Three Silver Pinap Berries

Claim reward – 10 Poké Balls

Claim reward – Five Ultra Balls

Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, 5,000 XP, and a Snorlax Encounter