All Lovely Wishes Timed Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go Valentine’s Day 2023

It is time for the annual Pokémon Go Valentine’s Day event, which means there are a few themed Pokémon making an appearance and new Timed Research is available with tasks to complete and rewards to claim.

The main pull for this event will be the debut of Mega Gardevoir in Mega Raids, along with a handful of new Shiny Pokémon being added to the game—including Frillish, Heart Trim Furfrou, and Tapu Lele.

Running from Feb. 8 to 14, players will see plenty of Pokémon themed around love, flowers, and the color pink appearing more frequently. This includes additional encounters through event-exclusive Field Research and Timed Research. There is even a Global Challenge for players to complete together too.

So if you plan on taking part in the Pokémon Go Valentine’s Day event, here are all of the Lovely Wishes Timed Research tasks and rewards, along with all of the additional bonuses too.

All Pokémon Go Valentine’s Day 2023 Lovely Wishes Timed Research tasks and rewards

Image via Niantic

Lovely Wishes page one

Catch five Pokémon 15 Poké Balls

Spin three PokéStops or Gyms 10 Great Balls

Power up Pokémon five times Two Silver Pinap Berries



Total rewards: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, one Lucky Egg

Branched choices

All of the Pokémon encounters for the Timed Research will remain the same regardless of your choice. Only one of the research tasks, reward items, and an additional bonus will change depending on which path you take.

Catching Pokémon Gives players who select this path double XP for catching Pokémon for the duration of the event.

Using Daily Adventure Incense Gives players who select this an additional 15 minutes of Daily Adventure Incense use for the duration of the event.

Pokémon Candy Gives players who select this double Candy for catching Pokémon for the duration of the event.



Lovely Wishes page two (Catching Pokémon)

Catch 10 Pokémon Frillish (Female) encounter

Catch 25 Pokémon Frillish (Male) encounter

Catch eight different species of Pokémon Frillish (Female) encounter

Earn 25,000 XP Frillish (Male) encounter

Send 25 Gifts to Friends Frillish (Female) encounter



Total rewards: Frillish (Male) encounter and one Lucky Egg

Lovely Wishes page two (Using Daily Adventure Incense)

Catch 10 Pokémon Frillish (Female) encounter

Catch 25 Pokémon Frillish (Male) encounter

Catch eight different species of Pokémon Frillish (Female) encounter

Use Daily Adventure Incense to help catch 15 Pokémon Frillish (Male) encounter

Send 25 Gifts to Friends Frillish (Female) encounter



Total rewards: Frillish (Male) encounter, one Lure Module, and 25 Ultra Balls

Lovely Wishes page two (Pokémon Candy)

Catch 10 Pokémon Frillish (Female) encounter

Catch 25 Pokémon Frillish (Male) encounter

Catch eight different species of Pokémon Frillish (Female) encounter

Use 25 Pinap Berries to help catch Pokémon Frillish (Male) encounter

Send 25 Gifts to Friends Frillish (Female) encounter



Total rewards: Frillish (Male) encounter and one Lure Module

All Pokémon Go Valentine’s Day 2023 event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards

Earn three Hearts with your Buddy Pikachu encounter Eevee encounter Ralts encounter

Earn 10 Hearts with your Buddy Frillish (Male) encounter Frillish (Female) encounter

Make five Great Curveball Throws in a row Spinda encounter

Spin five PokéStops or Gyns Hippopotas encounter Litleo encounter

Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms Alomomola encounter Chansey encounter Audino encounter

Open five Gifts Combee encounter Morelul encounter

Send three Gifts with a sticker attached Luvdisc encounter



All Pokémon Go Valentine’s Day 2023 Global Challenge and event bonuses