Legendary Pokémon act as a set of crown jewels of sorts for each new Pokémon game, giving players something mythical to chase after both during the main story and in side quests throughout various areas to add a bit more intrigue.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet doesn’t go overboard with its Legendary Pokémon lineup and is in fact rather conservative with them since Gen IX takes a unique approach to introducing most of them.

For Koraidon and Miraidon, they are a constant presence through every player’s journey rather than being some special force mentioned or shown only in passing and used to push forward key story moments. You will partner with them to traverse Paldea from the very start and your bond only grows from there.

As for the other non-boxart legends, a new quartet enters the stage and each has very unique designs and themes based on ruin. All four are obtained through collecting Stakes and visiting Shrines throughout your journey that will then unlock each from a type of prison.

Before you begin the hunt, or maybe even select your version, here are the types and a few additional details for each Legendary Pokémon featured in both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

All Legendary Pokémon types, abilities, and more in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet