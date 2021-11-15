All Legendary Pokémon available in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

While 2021 may not be bringing a new generation of Pokémon to fans, the year will include plenty of familiar faces thanks to the gen four remakes Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

These remakes boast plenty of content both old and some new for players to venture through. During their adventures, players will have loads of Pokémon to collect. The game boasts the original Diamond and Pearl Pokédex and could include the National Pokédex introduced in Pokémon Platinum.

For those familiar with the original games, this should be great news. But for new players, this could leave you wondering, what are the legendary Pokémon available in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

All Legendary Pokemon available in Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl

Image via The Pokémon Company

Plenty of legendary Pokémon are confirmed for these remakes. There are several methods of finding them and some are still unknown. Here’s what we know so far.

Confirmed legendary Pokémon:

Dialga (Brilliant Diamond)

Palkia (Shining Pearl)

Manaphy (egg pre-order bonus)

Mew (Nintendo Switch with save of Let’s Go)

Jirachi (Nintendo Switch with save of Sword or Shield)

Zapdos (Shining Pearl)

Articuno (Shining Pearl)

Moltres (Shining Pearl)

Lugia (Shining Pearl)

Ho-Oh (Brilliant Diamond)

Raikou (Brilliant Diamond)

Entei (Brilliant Diamond)

Suicune (Brilliant Diamond)

Mewtwo

Rayquaza

Rumored Pokémon: