It is time for the main event, or at least one of the events most Pokémon Go players look forward to each month. The Community Day Classic: Larvitar is now rolling out, which means there is plenty of Field and Special Research to complete while you run around collecting the Rock Skin Pokémon.
As always, players will see Larvitar spawning more frequently in the wild from 2 to 5pm local time on Jan. 21, which means it is the perfect time to try and catch as many of the Johto-native Pokémon as possible to train up some strong Tyranitar. And, if you evolve a Pupitar into Tyranitar before 7pm on Jan. 21, it will know the Fast Attack Smack Down.
Additionally, players will get the usual triple Catch XP bonus and see Incense and Lure Module durations increased to three hours while the event is ongoing. You will also have a higher chance to encounter a Shiny Larvitar too.
Players who really want to get the most out of the event can also purchase the $1 Community Day Special Research ticket, which will grant them access to the event-exclusive Larvitar Community Day Classic Special Research story. If you plan to purchase it, or just focus on the free Field Research, here are all of the research tasks and rewards you can expect to see.
All Larvitar Community Day Classic Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go
Community Day Ticketed Special Research
Larvitar Community Day Classic page one
- Power up a Pokémon 10 times
- 15 Poké Balls
- Catch 15 Larvitar
- Larvitar encounter
- Make five Nice Throws
- 20 Larvitar Candy
Total Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, Larvitar encounter, and one Incense
Larvitar Community Day Classic page two
- Catch 15 Larvitar
- 30 Larvitar Candy
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- Pupitar encounter
- Evolve three Larvitar
- 10 Pinap Berries
Total Rewards: 1,500 XP, Larvitar encounter, and one Incense
Larvitar Community Day Classic page three
- Make three Great Curveball Throws
- 50 Larvitar Candy
- Evolve one Pupitar
- One Lucky Egg
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- 15 Great Balls
Total Rewards: 2,500 XP, one Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls
Larvitar Community Day Classic page four
- Claim Reward
- Two Silver Pinap Berries
- Claim Reward
- Larvitar encounter
- Claim Reward
- 3,500 XP
Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, Tyranitar encounter, and three Rare Candies
Event-exclusive Field Research
- Catch three Larvitar
- Larvitar encounter
- Five Great Balls
- Two Ultra Balls
- Two Pinap Berries
- 500 Stardust