It is time for the main event, or at least one of the events most Pokémon Go players look forward to each month. The Community Day Classic: Larvitar is now rolling out, which means there is plenty of Field and Special Research to complete while you run around collecting the Rock Skin Pokémon.

As always, players will see Larvitar spawning more frequently in the wild from 2 to 5pm local time on Jan. 21, which means it is the perfect time to try and catch as many of the Johto-native Pokémon as possible to train up some strong Tyranitar. And, if you evolve a Pupitar into Tyranitar before 7pm on Jan. 21, it will know the Fast Attack Smack Down.

Additionally, players will get the usual triple Catch XP bonus and see Incense and Lure Module durations increased to three hours while the event is ongoing. You will also have a higher chance to encounter a Shiny Larvitar too.

Players who really want to get the most out of the event can also purchase the $1 Community Day Special Research ticket, which will grant them access to the event-exclusive Larvitar Community Day Classic Special Research story. If you plan to purchase it, or just focus on the free Field Research, here are all of the research tasks and rewards you can expect to see.

All Larvitar Community Day Classic Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Community Day Ticketed Special Research

Larvitar Community Day Classic page one

Power up a Pokémon 10 times 15 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Larvitar Larvitar encounter

Make five Nice Throws 20 Larvitar Candy



Total Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, Larvitar encounter, and one Incense

Larvitar Community Day Classic page two

Catch 15 Larvitar 30 Larvitar Candy

Transfer 10 Pokémon Pupitar encounter

Evolve three Larvitar 10 Pinap Berries



Total Rewards: 1,500 XP, Larvitar encounter, and one Incense

Larvitar Community Day Classic page three

Make three Great Curveball Throws 50 Larvitar Candy

Evolve one Pupitar One Lucky Egg

Transfer 10 Pokémon 15 Great Balls



Total Rewards: 2,500 XP, one Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls

Larvitar Community Day Classic page four

Claim Reward Two Silver Pinap Berries

Claim Reward Larvitar encounter

Claim Reward 3,500 XP



Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, Tyranitar encounter, and three Rare Candies

Event-exclusive Field Research