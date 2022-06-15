All increased wild spawns in the Pokémon TCG Crossover event

To celebrate the launch of the Pokémon Go special Pokémon TCG collaboration, Niantic is bringing an equally special event to the mobile game from June 16 to 30.

This event will feature several Pokémon featured in the TCG set, which launches on July 1 outside of Japan, but will also introduce Wimpod and Golisopod to the game for the first time.

Some of the other key encounters for the event include a special Pokémon TCG hat Pikachu, which will also be included in the TCG set, and both Solrock and Lunatone appearing in the wild around the world and not just in their normal hemisphere-limited regions. Players can also encounter Meltan using the Mystery Box, with activation cooldowns for the item being reduced during the event.

Not only are there special encounters, but there are six different Collection Challenges that will be live at the start of the event too, with some being harder than others to replicate the experience of trying to collect rare Pokémon cards. And if you finish those six, an additional three Collection Challenges will go live on June 23.

Related: Best cards to pull from the Pokémon Go TCG Special Collection

So as you go about completing those challenges and catching as many Pokémon as possible, here are all of the boosted encounters for the Pokemon TCG Crossover event.

Pokemon TCG Crossover event spawn increases