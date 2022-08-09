All increased spawns, raids, and encounters for Pokémon Go Fest: Finale 2022

As players enter the Pokémon Go Fest: Finale, which will run from 10am to 6pm local time on Aug. 27, they won’t see many new Pokémon, but will rather see the appearance of all four available Ultra Beasts, rare Pokémon, and some Special Research to complete.

The only new inclusion is a special Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired scarf that ties the entire Go Fest 2022 storyline together alongside the appearance of all four Ultra Beasts that were introduced across the four other events prior to the finale.

Players who purchased an event ticket during the Go Fest 2022 global event in June will receive a free ticket to this finale automatically, while individual tickets for other players are available for $10.99 in-game. And, along with a ticket comes additional bonuses, such as exclusive Special Research that will tie into the new Ultra Incursion habitats.

Those Ultra Incursions will rotate on a schedule and will also be where players can find some of the rare or special Pokémon throughout the event. And here are all of those increased spawns and featured raids.

All Ultra Incursion habitat rotation spawns

Ultra Incursion: Pheromosa – 10am to 12pm local time

Normal Spawns:

Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired scarf (Shiny available)

Scyther (Shiny available)

Pinsir (Shiny available)

Sudowoodo (Shiny available)

Hitmontop (Shiny available)

Meditite (Shiny available)

Anorith (Shiny available)

Kricketot (Shiny available)

Woobat (Shiny available)

Karrablast (Shiny available)

Ticketed Incense Spawns:

Galarian Mr. Mime

Unown B

Unown G

Unown N

Unown O

Unown P

Unown S

Unown X (Shiny available)

Pansage (Shiny available)

Ultra Incursion: Buzzwole – 12 to 2pm local time

Normal Spawns:

Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired scarf (Shiny available)

Machop (Shiny available)

Geodude (Shiny available)

Hitmonlee (Shiny available)

Hitmonchan (Shiny available)

Magmar (Shiny available)

Numel (Shiny available)

Cranidos (Shiny available)

Drilbur

Axew (Shiny available)

Ticketed Incense Spawns:

Torkoal

Unown B

Unown G

Unown N

Unown O

Unown P

Unown S

Unown X (Shiny available)

Pansear (Shiny available)

Ultra Incursion: Xurkitree – 2 to 4pm local time

Normal Spawns:

Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired scarf (Shiny available)

Electrike (Shiny available)

Electabuzz (Shiny available)

Shinx (Shiny available)

Lileep (Shiny available)

Sandy Cloak Burmy

Combee (Shiny available)

Foongus (Shiny available)

Joltik

Shelmet (Shiny available)

Stunfisk (Shiny available)

Ticketed Incense Spawns:

Unown B

Unown G

Unown N

Unown O

Unown P

Unown S

Unown X (Shiny available)

Klink (Shiny available)

Ultra Incursion: Nihilego – 4 to 6pm local time

Normal Spawns:

Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired scarf (Shiny available)

Electrike (Shiny available)

Electabuzz (Shiny available)

Shinx (Shiny available)

Lileep (Shiny available)

Sandy Cloak Burmy

Combee (Shiny available)

Foongus (Shiny available)

Joltik

Shelmet (Shiny available)

Stunfisk (Shiny available)

Ticketed Incense Spawns:

Tropius

Unown B

Unown G

Unown N

Unown O

Unown P

Unown S

Unown X (Shiny available)

Panpour (Shiny available)

All featured event Raids

Each of the one and three-star raids will be available throughout the entire event, while the five-star raids will rotate between Ultra Beasts at various times.