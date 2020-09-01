All increased spawns, encounters, and event raids for the Pokémon Go Mega September event

Megas are here and they're bringing some new rewards.

Mega Evolution is finally available in Pokémon Go, and with it comes a month-long celebration that includes increased spawn rates for certain species of Pokémon, more Mega Raids, and event-exclusive Field Research.

The Mega September event will run throughout the month, with various milestone goals set up to reward players with new Mega Evolved encounters if they are met.

As of now, there are three sets of dates that will have rotating bonuses, including different spawn rates for Pokémon, Mega Raid challenges, or new event effects. This all starts with the first rotation from Sept. 1 to 7, where players can unlock Mega Pidgeot by completing 2 million Mega Raids globally.

Here are all of the increased spawns, encounters, and event raids for the Pokémon Go Mega September event, listed according to each week.

Sept. 1 to 7

Event features

Increased Mega Raid spawns

Friend Attack Bonus in raids Good – 13.3 percent Great – 15.5 percent Ultra – 17.7 percent Best – 21 percent



Spawn increases

Abra (Shiny Available)

Magnemite (Shiny Available)

Exeggcute (Shiny Available)

Rhyhorn (Shiny Available)

Tangela (Shiny Available)

Electabuzz

Omanyte (Shiny Available)

Aerodactyl (Shiny Available)

Murkrow (Shiny Available)

Treecko (Shiny Available)

Torchic (Shiny Available)

Lotad (Shiny Available)

Roselia (Shiny Available)

Beldum (Shiny Available)

Cranidos

Event-specific raid battles

Mega Pidgeot Unlocked after two million completed Mega Raids



Sept. 11 to 17

Event features

Increased Mega Raid spawns

New Shadow Pokemon for Team Go Rocket

TBD

Spawn increases (TBD on most Shiny Forms)

Caterpie

Weedle

Paras

Venonat

Scyther

Pinsir

Ledyba (Shiny Available)

Spinarak

Wurmple

Kricketot

Burmy

Event-specific raid battles

Mega Houndoom Unlocked after 275 million completed Mega Raids



Sept. 22 to 28

Event features

Mega Evolution duration increased from four to 12 hours

Poffin duration doubled

Mega-themed Snapshot encounters

Spawn increases

Doduo (Shiny Available)

Alolan Exeggutor

Pinsir

Lapras

Snorlax

Furret

Wobbuffet

Mantine

Skarmory

Event-specific raid battles