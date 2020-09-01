All increased spawns, encounters, and event raids for the Pokémon Go Mega September event

Mega Evolution is finally available in Pokémon Go, and with it comes a month-long celebration that includes increased spawn rates for certain species of Pokémon, more Mega Raids, and event-exclusive Field Research.
The Mega September event will run throughout the month, with various milestone goals set up to reward players with new Mega Evolved encounters if they are met.
As of now, there are three sets of dates that will have rotating bonuses, including different spawn rates for Pokémon, Mega Raid challenges, or new event effects. This all starts with the first rotation from Sept. 1 to 7, where players can unlock Mega Pidgeot by completing 2 million Mega Raids globally.
Here are all of the increased spawns, encounters, and event raids for the Pokémon Go Mega September event, listed according to each week.
Sept. 1 to 7
Event features
- Increased Mega Raid spawns
- Friend Attack Bonus in raids
- Good – 13.3 percent
- Great – 15.5 percent
- Ultra – 17.7 percent
- Best – 21 percent
Spawn increases
- Abra (Shiny Available)
- Magnemite (Shiny Available)
- Exeggcute (Shiny Available)
- Rhyhorn (Shiny Available)
- Tangela (Shiny Available)
- Electabuzz
- Omanyte (Shiny Available)
- Aerodactyl (Shiny Available)
- Murkrow (Shiny Available)
- Treecko (Shiny Available)
- Torchic (Shiny Available)
- Lotad (Shiny Available)
- Roselia (Shiny Available)
- Beldum (Shiny Available)
- Cranidos
Event-specific raid battles
- Mega Pidgeot
- Unlocked after two million completed Mega Raids
Sept. 11 to 17
Event features
- Increased Mega Raid spawns
- New Shadow Pokemon for Team Go Rocket
- TBD
Spawn increases (TBD on most Shiny Forms)
- Caterpie
- Weedle
- Paras
- Venonat
- Scyther
- Pinsir
- Ledyba (Shiny Available)
- Spinarak
- Wurmple
- Kricketot
- Burmy
Event-specific raid battles
- Mega Houndoom
- Unlocked after 275 million completed Mega Raids
Sept. 22 to 28
Event features
- Mega Evolution duration increased from four to 12 hours
- Poffin duration doubled
- Mega-themed Snapshot encounters
Spawn increases
- Doduo (Shiny Available)
- Alolan Exeggutor
- Pinsir
- Lapras
- Snorlax
- Furret
- Wobbuffet
- Mantine
- Skarmory
Event-specific raid battles
- “Pokémon that are large in size”
- Details TBD