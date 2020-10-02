All increased spawns, encounters, and event raids for the Pokémon Go Autumn Event

October is going to be full of special events for Pokémon Go players, starting with an autumn-themed weekend of bonuses and new research to celebrate the changing of seasons.
From Oct. 9 to 12, players will be encounter and hatch different Pokémon than usual, get boosted effects for Berries, and a new set of Berry-themed Field Research and Timed Research to complete.
The Season Pokémon Deerling will also be making its debut during the Autumn Event, so make sure you catch the Autumn Form just in case the Grass/Normal-type retains its unique seasonal variant when Winter rolls around. As an added bonus, Shiny Vulpix will also be appearing, which means you have another reason to throw on your jacket and get to catching.
If you plan on getting out and celebrating the changing seasons, here are all of the increased spawns, encounters, and event raids for the Autumn Event, with the event effects too.
Event Effects
- Double Buddy Berry Effectiveness
- Double Pinap Berry Effectiveness
- Increased Berry drops from PokéStops
Spawn Increases
- Vulpix (Shiny Available)
- Oddish (Shiny Available)
- Bayleef
- Hoothoot
- Sudowoodo (Shiny Available)
- Yanma (Shiny Available)
- Pineco (Shiny Available)
- Zigzagoon (Shiny Available)
- Seedot (Shiny Available)
- Shroomish
- Plant Cloak Burmy (Shiny Available)
- Foongus
- Deerling and Sawsbuck
- Autumn Form
Event Eggs (All 5km Eggs)
TBD
Event Specific Raid Battles
TBD
This article is being updated as more information becomes available.