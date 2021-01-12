All increased spawns, encounters, and event raids for Pokémon Go’s Sinnoh Celebration event

Pokémon Go’s Sinnoh Celebration event is turning the clock back a bit further than its Unova counterpart that just ended, putting the focus on the fourth generation of Pokémon from Jan. 12 to 17.

During the event, players can enjoy increased spawns, updated Raid and Egg pools, and a new Sinnoh Collection Challenge as part of the lead-up to Pokémon’s 25th anniversary.

The main appeal of this event will be capturing the Shiny variants of several Sinnoh native Pokémon, including Shiny Buizel, which is now available for the first time. Heatran is also returning to five-star raids during this period, with a Shiny variant also available if you are lucky enough to encounter one.

If you plan on participating in the Sinnoh Celebration, here is everything you need to know about the event, including spawns, encounters, and event raids.

Spawn Increases

Turtwig (Shiny Available)

Chimchar (Shiny Available)

Piplup (Shiny Available)

Starly

Bidoof

Kriketot (Shiny Available)

Cranidos

Shieldon

Combee

Buizel (Shiny Available)

Drifloon (Shiny Available)

Glameow (Shiny Available)

Purugly

Hippopotas (Shiny Available)

Skorupi (Shiny Available)

Snover (Shiny Available)

Event Egg Pool (2km)

Kriketot (Shiny Available)

Budew (Shiny Available)

Cranidos

Shieldon

Bronzor (Shiny Available)

Bonsly (Shiny Available)

Hippopotas (Shiny Available)

Croagunk (Shiny Available)

Event Specific Raids