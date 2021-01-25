All increased spawns, encounters, and event raids for Pokémon Go’s Johto Celebration event

Pokémon Go’s regional celebration has is approaching its final stop as players will be reminiscing about the second generation of games with the Johto Celebration event.

From Jan. 26 to 31, players will be seeing Johto native Pokémon more frequently with increased spawns, updated Raid and Egg pools, and a new Johto Collection Challenge as part of the lead-up to Pokémon’s 25th anniversary.

Just like with the other, similarly-themed events, players will be able to catch a ton of Shiny Pokémon originally found in Johto. This includes the first appearance of Shiny Miltank, while Shiny Entei will also be available in five-star Raids.

As an extra bonus, players who take part in the event can get several gen two Pokémon that will have access to their previously exclusive 2018 Community Day special moves.

Meganium can learn Frenzy Plant

Typhlosion can learn Blast Burn

Ampharos can learn Dragon Pulse

Tyranitar can learn Smack Down

If you plan on participating in the Johto Celebration, here is everything you need to know about the event, including spawns, encounters, and event raids.

Spawn Increases

Chikorita (Shiny Available)

Cyndaquil (Shiny Available)

Totodile (Shiny Available)

Mareep (Shiny Available)

Sudowoodo (Shiny Available)

Hoppip

Aipom (Shiny Available)

Sunkern (Shiny Available)

Yanma (Shiny Available)

Murkrow (Shiny Available)

Gligar (Shiny Available)

Snubbull (Shiny Available)

Slugma

Remoraid

Phanpy

Stantler (Shiny Available)

Miltank (Shiny Available)

Larvitar (Shiny Available)

Event Egg Pool (5km)

Pichu (Shiny Available)

Cleffa (Shiny Available)

Igglybuff (Shiny Available)

Wooper (Shiny Available)

Tyrogue

Smoochum (Shiny Available)

Larvitar (Shiny Available)

Event Specific Raids