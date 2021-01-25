How to complete the Johto Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

This could be the last of these challenges for a while.

The final Collection Challenge for Pokémon Go’s recent lineup of events for the various regions of the Pokémon world is rolling out now, this time focused on the second generation of games.

The Johto Celebration event and Johto Collection Challenge will be live from Jan. 26 to 31, leading up to the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto, which will take place in February.

These Collection Challenges work a bit differently than Field or Special Research tasks, in that all you need to do is capture certain Pokémon to complete them and get the rewards. There is event-exclusive Field Research, too.

If you manage to capture all of the Pokémon on the list, you will get a handful of special rewards, including 15 Poke Balls, 10 Ultra Balls, and one Incense.

Here are all of the Pokémon you should keep an eye out for and capture during the Johto Celebration event.