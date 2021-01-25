All Field and Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go’s Johto Celebration Event

It looks like a downgrade over the previous event's research lineup.

Pokémon Go’s Johto Celebration event is keeping players active with more event-exclusive Research tasks to complete.

Along with the usual increased spawns and updated Raid and Egg pools that come with every Pokémon Go event, the Johto event is basically handing players all of the tools to complete the Johto Collection Challenge.

Just like the previous regional events, one reward is extra encounters with some of the featured Johto Pokémon. However, the Today’s View Research is taking a massive stepback, only giving players some items instead of encounters with Legendary Pokémon.

If you plan to even somewhat participate in celebration, here are all the Field Research tasks you can complete, along with their rewards.

Field Research

Use two Berries to help catch Pokémon Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile Encounter

Take a Snapshot of your Buddy Chinchou and Mareep Encounter

Catch five Grass-type Pokémon Sudowoodo

Use seven Berries to help catc Pokémon Miltank Encounter



Today’s View Research

Catch 15 Dark-type Pokémon Five Great Balls

Catch one Shadow Pokémon Five Revives

Defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader three times ??? Encounter



Total Rewards: 15 Poké Balls, one Incense, and 5,000 XP

The Johto Celebration event will run from Jan. 26 to 31, so you better hurry and complete all the research before it is gone.