All increased spawns, encounters, and event raids for Pokémon Go’s Hoenn Celebration event

Pokémon Go’s regional celebration train just keeps rolling as the Hoenn Celebration event is now underway.

From Jan. 19 to 24, players can enjoy increased spawns, updated Raid and Egg pools, and a new Hoenn Collection Challenge as part of the lead-up to Pokémon’s 25th anniversary.

Just like with the other, similarly themed events, players will be able to catch a ton of Shiny Pokémon originally found in Hoenn. Both Metagross and Rayquaza that are obtained during the event will also know special moves, in the form of Meteor Mash and Hurricane respectively.

If you plan on participating in the Hoenn Celebration, here is everything you need to know about the event, including spawns, encounters, and event raids.

Spawn Increases

Treecko (Shiny Available)

Torchic (Shiny Available)

Mudkip (Shiny Available)

Tailow (Shiny Available)

Nincada (Shiny Available)

Loudred

Nosepass

Aron (Shiny Available)

Electrike (Shiny Available)

Roselia (Shiny Available)

Carvanha (Shiny Available)

Numel

Baltoy (Shiny Available)

Bagon (Shiny Available)

Beldum (Shiny Available)

Event Egg Pool (5km)

Skitty (Shiny Available)

Aron (Shiny Available)

Corphish

Lileep (Shiny Available)

Anorith (Shiny Available)

Bagon (Shiny Available)

Beldum (Shiny Available)

Event Specific Raids